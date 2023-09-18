The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 18, 2023
El Chapo News Chicago

‘El Raton,’ son of cartel kingpin ‘El Chapo,’ appears in chains at his arraignment in Chicago

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 33, is charged with taking over a ruthless Mexican cartel that trafficked cocaine, fentanyl into Chicago and the U.S.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE ‘El Raton,’ son of cartel kingpin ‘El Chapo,’ appears in chains at his arraignment in Chicago
This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained on Oct. 17, 2019 in Culiacan, Mexico.

This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in on Oct. 17, 2019 in Culiacan, Mexico.

AP

After years allegedly at the top of an international drug cartel run by his father — and after two gun battles with authorities trying to arrest him — one of the sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera appeared before a federal judge in Chicago on Monday.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 33, walked into a courtroom at the Dirksen Federal Building wearing an orange jumpsuit and chains around his ankles.

Guzman Lopez, also known as “El Raton” or “The Mouse,” spoke through an interpreter as he pleaded not guilty to charges that he was a key player in the Sinaloa Cartel’s violent drug trafficking network.

Guzman Lopez and his brothers Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Joaquin Guzman Lopez — known as “Los Chapitos” — are charged in a sweeping indictment with coordinating shipments of drugs from countries in Central America and South America after their father was jailed.

El Chapo is serving a life sentence in the federal “supermax” prison in Florence, Colo.

Several of the counts against Guzman Lopez carry life sentences. One count carries a potential death penalty: Guzman Lopez’s alleged role as the leader of a criminal enterprise that trafficked more than $10 million per year in illegal drugs.

But Assistant U.S Attorney Andrew Erskine said that, under an agreement that led to Guzman Lopez’s extradition from Mexico, prosecutors will not seek a death sentence.

Related

The Chicago case alleges that the cartel trafficked cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana throughout the Chicago area, while indictments unsealed in federal court in New York said the brothers are also fentanyl traffickers.

In 2019, an attempt to arrest Guzman Lopez in western Mexico on other federal charges led to the “Battle of Culiacan,” where hundreds of heavily armed cartel enforcers engaged in running gun battles with members of the Mexican military and law enforcement, leaving at least 13 people dead before authorities released Guzman Lopez.

Similar fighting broke out when the Mexican military moved to arrest Guzman Lopez in Culiacan this January. Guzman Lopez arrived at O’Hare International Airport on Friday, according the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago.

Related

The indictment states that Guzman Lopez and other cartel leaders were responsible for murder, kidnapping and assault against law enforcement, rivals and members of their own cartel.

A U.S. State Department release advertising a $5 million reward for Guzman Lopez said he had “ordered the murders of informants, a drug trafficker and a popular Mexican singer who had refused to sing at his wedding.” 

Justice Department officials said cartel enemies were tortured with electrocution and waterboarding. Some rivals were fed alive to tigers that authorities said Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar and Jesus Guzman Salazar kept on their ranches as pets.

In 2017, the cartel kidnapped a pair of Mexican federal police officers, fatally shooting one and torturing the other by ripping his muscles from his arm and stuffing chili peppers into the wounds, authorities say. 

Authorities say the brothers inherited relationships with suppliers from their deceased brother, Edgar Guzman Lopez. They bought marijuana in Mexico and cocaine in Colombia, as well as large amounts of ephedrine from Argentina to use in the manufacture of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Related

Frank Main and Jon Seidel contributed.

Next Up In El Chapo
How West Side bust led the feds to ‘El Chapo’
‘El Vicentillo,’ El Chapo’s ex-logistics guru, was a cartel big shot since teens
With El Chapo in jail, DEA and Mexico focus on other cartels with Chicago ties
Ex-Chicago FBI boss: DEA agent’s El Chapo book ‘fiction’ regarding key meeting
El decomiso en el Oeste de Chicago que llevó a los federales a ‘El Chapo’
Another ‘El Chapo’ lieutenant pleads guilty in federal court in Chicago
‘El Chapo’ lieutenant seeks only a decade in prison, rather than life, citing torture after capture
The Latest
The ongoing actors and writers strikes have prompted ABC to add more simulcasts of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” games.
Sports Media
ABC adds 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes
The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears
Bears coach: Screen pass wasn’t wrong call
Quarterback Justin Fields threw an interception to Shaq Barrett, who felt a screen was coming by the way he was blocked, pirouetted and picked off a pass.
By Patrick Finley
 
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
Chiefs’ defense rescuing struggling offense
The Chiefs have been dealing with dropped passes, wide receivers that have been unable to get open, an inconsistent run game and far too many penalties to effectively keep drives alive.
By Dave Skretta | Associated Press
 
Residentes en el centro celebran el Día de la Independencia de México el viernes por la noche.
La Voz Chicago
A pesar de cierres, cientos de personas llenan el centro de Chicago en celebración de la independencia mexicana
Las caravanas de autos adornados con la bandera mexicana se dirigieron al centro de la ciudad, provocando embotellamientos de tráfico.
By Violet Miller
 
Crime scene tape stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot in 2017. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Crime
Four people — two of them children — found dead in Romeoville home; shooter not among victims, police say
Officers were called to the 500 block of Concord Avenue Sunday for a well-being check and found Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, as well as two children, dead at the scene.
By Phyllis Cha
 