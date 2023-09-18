‘El Raton,’ son of cartel kingpin ‘El Chapo,’ appears in chains at his arraignment in Chicago

After years allegedly at the top of an international drug cartel run by his father — and after two gun battles with authorities trying to arrest him — one of the sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera appeared before a federal judge in Chicago on Monday.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 33, walked into a courtroom at the Dirksen Federal Building wearing an orange jumpsuit and chains around his ankles.

Guzman Lopez, also known as “El Raton” or “The Mouse,” spoke through an interpreter as he pleaded not guilty to charges that he was a key player in the Sinaloa Cartel’s violent drug trafficking network.

Guzman Lopez and his brothers Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Joaquin Guzman Lopez — known as “Los Chapitos” — are charged in a sweeping indictment with coordinating shipments of drugs from countries in Central America and South America after their father was jailed.

El Chapo is serving a life sentence in the federal “supermax” prison in Florence, Colo.

Several of the counts against Guzman Lopez carry life sentences. One count carries a potential death penalty: Guzman Lopez’s alleged role as the leader of a criminal enterprise that trafficked more than $10 million per year in illegal drugs.

But Assistant U.S Attorney Andrew Erskine said that, under an agreement that led to Guzman Lopez’s extradition from Mexico, prosecutors will not seek a death sentence.

The Chicago case alleges that the cartel trafficked cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana throughout the Chicago area, while indictments unsealed in federal court in New York said the brothers are also fentanyl traffickers.

In 2019, an attempt to arrest Guzman Lopez in western Mexico on other federal charges led to the “Battle of Culiacan,” where hundreds of heavily armed cartel enforcers engaged in running gun battles with members of the Mexican military and law enforcement, leaving at least 13 people dead before authorities released Guzman Lopez.

Similar fighting broke out when the Mexican military moved to arrest Guzman Lopez in Culiacan this January. Guzman Lopez arrived at O’Hare International Airport on Friday, according the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago.

The indictment states that Guzman Lopez and other cartel leaders were responsible for murder, kidnapping and assault against law enforcement, rivals and members of their own cartel.

A U.S. State Department release advertising a $5 million reward for Guzman Lopez said he had “ordered the murders of informants, a drug trafficker and a popular Mexican singer who had refused to sing at his wedding.”

Justice Department officials said cartel enemies were tortured with electrocution and waterboarding. Some rivals were fed alive to tigers that authorities said Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar and Jesus Guzman Salazar kept on their ranches as pets.

In 2017, the cartel kidnapped a pair of Mexican federal police officers, fatally shooting one and torturing the other by ripping his muscles from his arm and stuffing chili peppers into the wounds, authorities say.

Authorities say the brothers inherited relationships with suppliers from their deceased brother, Edgar Guzman Lopez. They bought marijuana in Mexico and cocaine in Colombia, as well as large amounts of ephedrine from Argentina to use in the manufacture of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Frank Main and Jon Seidel contributed.