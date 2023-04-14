The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 14, 2023
El Chapo News Crime

4 ‘El Chapo’ sons indicted in Chicago, accused of ruthless takeover of Sinaloa Cartel

The charges against the four men known as the “Chapitos,” are part of a Justice Department campaign against what Attorney General Merrick Garland called “the largest, most violent and most prolific fentanyl trafficking operation in the world.”

By  Jon Seidel and Frank Main
   
Four sons of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera are charged in a federal indictment unsealed Friday in Chicago accusing them of taking control of their father’s empire after his arrest and strengthened their grip over the cartel through brutal violence.

The charges against the four men known as the “Chapitos” are part of a wider Justice Department campaign against what Attorney General Merrick Garland called “the largest, most violent and most prolific fentanyl-trafficking operation in the world — run by the Sinaloa Cartel and fueled by Chinese precursor chemical and pharmaceutical companies.”

In recent years, fentanyl-related deaths in Chicago and elsewhere in the country have risen to alarming levels, prompting the Drug Enforcement Administration and other federal and local law enforcement agents to redouble their efforts to cut off the supply in Mexico.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and is the leading cause of death for Americans 18 to 49, authorities say.

Charged in Chicago are Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar, Joaquin Guzman Lopez and Ovidio Guzman Lopez. The men were accused Friday by Justice Department officials of torturing their enemies by electrocuting them, waterboarding them and feeding them alive to tigers.

The Chicago indictment specifically ties the men to at least four killings. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said the men took their father’s cartel and made it “more ruthless, more violent, more deadly. And they used it to spread a new poison, fentanyl.”

The Chicago indictment says the brothers were involved in the Battle of Culiacan in the Sinaloa cartel’s stronghold in Mexico, where on Oct. 17, 2019, about 700 armed cartel members attacked government and military targets, thwarting the capture of Ovidio Guzman Lopez.

He was later captured on Jan. 6 in Culiacan and is detained in Mexico pending extradition, officials say. 

Federal authorities are offering rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrests and convictions of the “Chapitos,” whose father is serving a life sentence in Colorado after his 2019 conviction in federal court in Brooklyn.

Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual joined Garland for the announcement in Washington. He said the indictments “provide a substantial step in bringing this younger generation of Sinaloa Cartel leaders to justice for more than a decade of harm caused by their enterprise.

“The damage that these dangerous drugs have caused in Chicago’s neighborhoods is truly immeasurable,” Pasqual said.

The indictment says the “Chapitos” shipped drugs from Central America and South America to Mexico using aircraft, submarines, boats and other carriers, then smuggled them in to the United States using vehicles, rail cars and tunnels.

It says they sold and distributed cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana throughout the Chicago area.

The Chapitos, according to the indictment, were responsible for 20 kilograms of heroin seized in the Chicago area on Nov. 13, 2008. 

That appears to refer to 20 kilograms of heroin seized that day in Northlake, a seizure credited to the cooperation of Margarito Flores and Pedro Flores, Chicago twin brothers who were among El Chapo’s biggest customers. Their cooperation led to the arrest and conviction of El Chapo.

The indictment also accuses the Chapitos of murder, kidnapping and assault against law enforcement, rivals and members of their own cartel.

