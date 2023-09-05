4 shot during argument in Austin

Four people were shot following an argument early Tuesday morning in Austin on the West Side.
Two groups were arguing on the street about 1:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A woman, 19, was struck in the buttocks and a man, 20, was hit in the arm and groin, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Another man, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the shin and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
The fourth victim, another 18-year-old man, was grazed in the left shoulder and declined medical attention, police said.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
Serve the salad slightly warm or at room temperature. You can cook the orzo in advance and refrigerate until assembling the salad.
The 6-year-old was shot during a family gathering Sunday evening in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.
He was shot multiple times in the body and was being driven by a group of people to an area hospital when they crashed in the 5900 block of South Wentworth Avenue.
A rare morning dove hunt at a public site in Illinois offers advantages and timing around other Labor Day activities.
Witnesses told officers the woman dove into the water near the south end of Montrose Harbor and did not resurface.