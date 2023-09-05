4 shot during argument in Austin

Four people were shot following an argument early Tuesday morning in Austin on the West Side.

Two groups were arguing on the street about 1:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

A woman, 19, was struck in the buttocks and a man, 20, was hit in the arm and groin, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Another man, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the shin and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The fourth victim, another 18-year-old man, was grazed in the left shoulder and declined medical attention, police said.

There was no one in custody.