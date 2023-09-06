The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Video of fatal Chicago police shooting shows man with gun yelling ‘kill me’ as officers order him to ‘let it go’

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 after officers were called to the 1100 block of West 111th Street. Police say Louis Gordon-Hay had been arguing with a man and had pulled a gun.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Newly released video of a fatal Chicago police shooting shows two officers struggling with a man with a gun who repeatedly says “kill me” as they yell at him to “let it go.”

Two shots are then fired and the man, Louis Gordon-Hay, collapses on the floor as one of the officers calls for an ambulance.

”Hurry up,” the officer says.

“Do we have a police officer shot?” a dispatcher asks.

“Don’t know squad, trying to see my partner. Partner?” the officer yells. “Partner, you okay?”

The other officer motions that he has not been shot, but he is clearly upset and slouches to the floor.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 after officers were called to the 1100 block of West 111th Street. Police say Gordon-Hay had been arguing with a man and had pulled a gun.

When officers arrive, Gordon-Hay runs into a home and tries to close the door, according to video from the officers’ body-worn cameras. They knock Gordon-Hay to the floor and yell, “Put your hands up, put your hands up.”

Gordon-Hay pushes them out the door, but the officers force their way back in as Gordon-Hay says, “I’ll shoot you, I’ll shoot you,” the video shows. 

The officers struggle with him on the floor, pulling down a curtain. “Get the gun in his hand,” one of the officers says.

Someone else in the home yells, “Let the gun go before they kill your ass.”

The officers are heard yelling “let it go” several times as Gordon-Hay repeatedly says “kill me.”

Two shots are heard and Gordon-Hay is seen slumped on the floor, blood pooling around his head.

One of the officers backs away, sits down on the floor, then rushes out to a squad car to get a first aid kit. Later, the officer is seen pacing back and forth in the front yard, kicking the door of the car closed and placing his palms on the hood while breathing hard.

“Catch your breath, you’re good,” an officer tells him.

When a supervisor arrives on the scene, one of the officers tells him, “He fired first. He fired and I fired.” 

The video was released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which said it is continuing to investigate the shooting.

It asked anyone with information or video to call 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.

