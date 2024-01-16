The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Letters to the Editor Weather Commentary

This is Chicago. Keeping students out of school just because it’s cold is a joke.

Having thousands of kids home on a weekday, many without parental supervision, isn’t safe.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE This is Chicago. Keeping students out of school just because it’s cold is a joke.
A woman bundled in winter gear takes photos of Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach, with the Chicago skyline in the background.

A woman bundled in winter gear takes photos of Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach on Jan. 16.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

We have three kids in school so it’s a joke that CPS cancelled classes. The roads are clear and there is no snow. The excuse is it’s cold. So what? We live in Chicago. Spare me the predictable “safety” concerns. It is way less safe, and will cause more harm, keeping hundreds of thousands kids home on a weekday, many without parental supervision.

When I was young we looked for reasons and ways to get things done. Now we look for excuses to avoid and cancel things. If we had the money, we’d pull our kids from CPS for private schools.

Shawn Jenkins, Hyde Park

‘Safety’ of kids isn’t safe at all

I have two children, one in private school and one in CPS. Guess which one did not have school on a sunny day with clear roads and no snow just because it’s cold? CPS will claim “safety,” but that’s a joke. It’s way less safe to keep hundreds of thousands of kids home, many alone and unsupervised as their parents go to work. 

It’s another example of catering to the real stakeholder, the Chicago Teachers Union, and not the kids or families.

Jean DuBois, Uptown

Shame on Bulls fans. Jerry Krause was awesome.

As I was reading about the Bulls Ring of Honor ceremony in Saturday’s paper, I found myself disappointed that Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman could not make it. However, I was more disappointed and shocked that the late, great Jerry Krause’s announcement was met with boos. His wife, Thelma, was there on his behalf and she was in tears. That was just shameful!

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

I understand fans booing at players, coaches, GM’s. They have every right to do that when those individuals are not performing and not getting wins. Its part of the game. Well, this wasn’t a game; this was an event of honor. What are they booing at, what am I missing? The people chosen for this ring of honor ceremony are greats in the history of the Bulls, and Jerry is no exception. Do these insensitive nitwits not realize that Jerry was the architect of the dynasty of the 90’s? Michael was here already, but Jerry is the one that built the supporting cast. He drafted Pippen, Horace Grant, Charles Oakley, B.J. Armstrong; he signed Ron Harper, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, Robert Parish, Bill Cartwright and Rodman, and he hired Doug Collins, Phill Jackson and Tex Winter. The boneheads should read the letter written by Jerry Reinsdorf, which speaks to Krause’s entire career, with the Cubs, Sox, Suns, 76ers, Lakers and Bulls. I wish he would have made a stop at the Bears!

Related

As GM’s and scouts go, he was a genius, and should be applauded by all. And we as a fan base owe an apology to Thelma Krause. So here is mine. Thelma, if you are reading this, I apologize for the clueless simpletons at this event. Jerry was awesome!

John LaBrant, Norwood Park

Dibs is the pits

Regarding your article “Who’s Calling Dibs?” (Jan. 14), my feeling has always been that if every car owner who parks on the street would shovel out their car (or have someone do it), then every parking spot throughout the city would be plowed out in about an hour or so. Problem solved. However, dibs are the pits.

Mario Caruso, Lincoln Square

Next Up In Commentary
Old Will County Courthouse in Joliet is ‘truly one-of-a-kind.’ What a mistake to demolish it.
Chicago’s Southeast Side needs a park, not a hill of toxic sediment
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rebuffed his plea to pause migrant transports to Chicago area during freeze
Boos of Jerry Krause at Bulls’ Ring of Honor ceremony should have been expected
Follow the law on arbitration for Chicago police accused of serious misconduct
To honor Martin Luther King Jr., pick a cause in 2024 and run with it
The Latest
Spirit Airlines planes on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.
Money
JetBlue’s $3.8B buyout of Spirit Airlines blocked by judge
JetBlue argued that the deal would help consumers by making JetBlue a stronger competitor against bigger rivals that dominate the U.S. air-travel market.
By Associated Press
 
Jason Shaw and Jeff Kopa got one last fishing trip before the storms and cold arrived and had success with lake trout.
Outdoors
Ice fishing season finally arrives
The extreme cold finally brought a belated start to ice fishing around the Chicago area, but ice fishing is going now and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
The Red Stars signed Mallory Swanson, left, to a four-year deal worth a reported $2 million.
Red Stars
Red Stars sign Mallory Swanson to historic deal worth reported $2 million
“I am excited to be back with the Red Stars! These last few years have been such a blessing in Chicago, even with the ups and downs, and I can’t wait to be back,” Swanson said in a statement.
By Annie Costabile
 
Jason Dickinson has had a career year for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Jason Dickinson signs two-year extension with Blackhawks, resolving trade question quickly
Days after Nick Foligno’s deal, Dickinson signed his own two-year contract with a $4.25 million salary-cap hit Tuesday, squashing any possibility of a trade.
By Ben Pope
 
Coby White
Bulls
The education of the Bulls’ Coby White continues with tough lessons
White gave the Bulls the lead over the Cavaliers on Monday night with 10 minutes left, but rather than put the game on ice the point guard learned some valuable lessons.
By Joe Cowley
 