This is Chicago. Keeping students out of school just because it’s cold is a joke.

We have three kids in school so it’s a joke that CPS cancelled classes. The roads are clear and there is no snow. The excuse is it’s cold. So what? We live in Chicago. Spare me the predictable “safety” concerns. It is way less safe, and will cause more harm, keeping hundreds of thousands kids home on a weekday, many without parental supervision.

When I was young we looked for reasons and ways to get things done. Now we look for excuses to avoid and cancel things. If we had the money, we’d pull our kids from CPS for private schools.

Shawn Jenkins, Hyde Park

‘Safety’ of kids isn’t safe at all

Jean DuBois, Uptown

Shame on Bulls fans. Jerry Krause was awesome.

As I was reading about the Bulls Ring of Honor ceremony in Saturday’s paper, I found myself disappointed that Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman could not make it. However, I was more disappointed and shocked that the late, great Jerry Krause’s announcement was met with boos. His wife, Thelma, was there on his behalf and she was in tears. That was just shameful!

I understand fans booing at players, coaches, GM’s. They have every right to do that when those individuals are not performing and not getting wins. Its part of the game. Well, this wasn’t a game; this was an event of honor. What are they booing at, what am I missing? The people chosen for this ring of honor ceremony are greats in the history of the Bulls, and Jerry is no exception. Do these insensitive nitwits not realize that Jerry was the architect of the dynasty of the 90’s? Michael was here already, but Jerry is the one that built the supporting cast. He drafted Pippen, Horace Grant, Charles Oakley, B.J. Armstrong; he signed Ron Harper, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, Robert Parish, Bill Cartwright and Rodman, and he hired Doug Collins, Phill Jackson and Tex Winter. The boneheads should read the letter written by Jerry Reinsdorf, which speaks to Krause’s entire career, with the Cubs, Sox, Suns, 76ers, Lakers and Bulls. I wish he would have made a stop at the Bears!

As GM’s and scouts go, he was a genius, and should be applauded by all. And we as a fan base owe an apology to Thelma Krause. So here is mine. Thelma, if you are reading this, I apologize for the clueless simpletons at this event. Jerry was awesome!

John LaBrant, Norwood Park

Dibs is the pits

Regarding your article “Who’s Calling Dibs?” (Jan. 14), my feeling has always been that if every car owner who parks on the street would shovel out their car (or have someone do it), then every parking spot throughout the city would be plowed out in about an hour or so. Problem solved. However, dibs are the pits.

Mario Caruso, Lincoln Square