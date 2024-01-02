The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
No. 9 Illinois routs visiting Nortwestern

Marcus Domask scored 32 for the Illini, who shot 62.5% from the field

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Northwestern at Illinois

Northwestern’s Boo Buie, right, pressures Illinois’ Marcus Domask as Nick Martinelli (2) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 96-66.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask scored 32 points and had a team-high six assists to lead No. 9 Illinois to a 96-66 win Tuesday night over Northwestern in the Illini’s second game without suspended star Terrance Shannon Jr.

Justin Harmon had 20 points, Quincy Guerrier scored 14 and Coleman Hawkins had 13 for the Illini (11-2, 2-0), who never trailed, led by as many as 33 points, and shot 63% from the field. Guerrier also had 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Domask was 11 of 15 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line.

Boo Buie led the Wildcats (10-3, 1-1) with 20 points. Ty Berry, in his 100th career game for Northwestern, had 14 points.

Illinois has won nine straight games against Northwestern at the State Farm Center and 10 of 11 overall.

The Illini led 46-29 halftime. They made seven of their first nine shots, went on an 11-0 run late in the first half, and held the Wildcats to 31% shooting from the field in the half.

Northwestern finished 41% from the field.

Illinois is the Big Ten’s winningest team in Big Ten play since the start of the 2019-20 season. The Illini are now 57-25 in conference games over the last four-plus seasons.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats stunned No. 1 Purdue last month in their Big Ten opener. There was no upset magic against the No. 9 Illinois.

Illinois: The Illini haven’t missed Shannon so far. After scoring 101 points in a win Friday over Fairleigh Dickinson, they nearly reached triple digits against a Northwestern team with an impressive resume.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats will face Michigan State at home Sunday in a Big Ten game.

Illinois: The Illini will play Friday at Purdue in a showdown between the Big Ten’s top teams.

