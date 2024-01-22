CEO of Hoffman Estates company dies in accident at anniversary celebration in India

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

The founder and CEO of a Hoffman Estates-based international software firm was killed late last week in an accident at an event in India celebrating the company’s 25th anniversary.

Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah, 56, died and company President Raju Datla, 52, was critically injured Thursday in a 15-foot fall from an elevated stage when one of its supports broke, according to news sources in India, including the Times of India.

The company, headquartered at 2300 Barrington Road in Hoffman Estates, has not yet released a statement on the incident, according to its representatives.

Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod said he considers Shah’s death a deep loss for the entire community, not just the company he founded.

“It’s a real tragedy,” he said. “He was a wonderful man. I knew him and my wife knew him. It’s hard to fathom that a guy this brilliant and this important would be so suddenly taken from us in an inexplicable way.”

