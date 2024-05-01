The CW moving from WCIU back to WGN in September

The CW, the TV network of “Walker” and “All American” as well as LIV Golf and ACC college football and basketball, is returning to WGN-Channel 9, its original Chicago home.

The shows will move on Sept. 1 from their current base, WCIU-Channel 26.1.

The move reunites the network with WGN, which became The CW’s first Chicago affiliate in 2006. Both now are owned by Nexstar Media Group.

It’s the third Chicago switch in less than a decade for The CW, which moved to WPWR-Channel 50 in 2016 and WCIU in 2019.

WCIU will go back to being an independent station known as The U and add a new selection of sitcom reruns to the lineup, as well as a new game show, “The Flip Side.”

Over the years the CW, created in a merger of the UPN and WB networks, has aired such popular and/or acclaimed series as “Gossip Girl,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Riverdale,” “Jane the Virgin” and “Supernatural.” An alliance with DC produced several superhero series including “Gotham,” “Arrow” and “The Flash.”

Next year The CW will be the exclusive home of NASCAR Xfinity Series racing.

Nexstar stations in Norfolk, Virginia, and Lafayette, Louisiana, also will hook up with The CW as part of the transition.