Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
BIG NORTHERN
Rockford Christian at Stillman Valley, 6:45
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
Brother Rice at St. Francis, 7:00
De La Salle at St. Francis de Sales, 6:00
DePaul at Montini, 7:00
Fenwick at Aurora Central, 7:30
Leo at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
Mount Carmel at St. Laurence, 7:00
St. Ignatius at IC Catholic, 7:00
St. Rita at Marmion, 7:00
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
Aurora Christian at Christ the King, 7:30
Hope Academy at Marian Central, 7:30
McNamara at Chicago Christian, 7:30
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Carmel at Notre Dame, 7:00
Joliet Catholic at Benet, 7:00
Marist at St. Viator, 7:00
St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Crystal Lake Central at McHenry, 7:00
Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, 7:00
Dundee-Crown at Cary-Grove, 7:00
Hampshire at Huntley, 7:00
Jacobs at Prairie Ridge, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Streator, 6:45
Lisle at Peotone, 6:45
Reed-Custer at Manteno, 7:00
Wilmington at Herscher, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Latin at North Shore, 6:00
University High at Elgin Academy, 6:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Marengo at Woodstock North, 7:00
Plano at Sandwich, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Beacon at Christian Heritage, 5:00
Lycee Francais at Wolcott, 6:00
Rochelle Zell at Roycemore, 5:00
LITTLE TEN
DePue at IMSA, 6:45
Hiawatha at LaMoille, 7:00
Leland at Earlville, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Bulls Prep at Comer, 7:00
Butler at Hansberry, 7:00
Noble Academy at Butler, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Noble Academy, 5:30
NORTH SUBURBAN
Libertyville at Lake Forest, 7:00
Mundelein at Waukegan, 7:00
Warren at Stevenson, 7:00
Zion-Benton at Lake Zurich, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Harvest Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00
Mooseheart at Westlake Christian, 6:00
Westminster Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grayslake North at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Lakes at Antioch, 7:00
North Chicago at Grant, 7:00
Wauconda at Round Lake, 12:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL
Curie at Lindblom, 5:00
Dyett at Phillips, 5:30
Kenwood at Englewood, 6:30
Perspectives-Lead at Hyde Park, 6:30
Simeon at Brooks, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL
Dunbar at Kennedy, 6:30
Hubbard at Catalyst-Maria, 4:30
King at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
Longwood at Bogan, 7:00
Solorio at Hancock, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE SOUTH
Agricultural Science at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
Corliss at Morgan Park, 5:00
Fenger at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 4:30
Harlan at Carver, 6:30
South Shore at Vocational, 4:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL
Back of the Yards at ACERO-Garcia, 4:30
Gage Park at Tilden, 4:30
Horizon-Southwest at Instituto Health, 4:30
Kelly at DuSable, 4:30
Urban Prep-Englewood at ACERO-Soto, 4:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE NORTH
Intrinsic-Belmont at Steinmetz, 4:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH
Air Force at ACE Amandla, 7:00
Chicago Military at Julian, 5:00
EPIC at Washington, 5:00
Excel-South Shore at Bowen, 6:15
Hirsch at Goode, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bremen at Oak Forest, 6:00
Lemont at Hillcrest, 6:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Eisenhower at Argo, 6:30
Richards at Shepard, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Oak Lawn at Thornton Fr. South, 6:30
Reavis at Tinley Park, 6:00
Thornton Fr. North at Evergreen Park, 6:00
SOUTHLAND
Rich at Crete-Monee, 6:30
Thornridge at Thornwood, 6:30
Thornton at Bloom, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Minooka at Plainfield East, 6:30
Oswego at Romeoville, 6:30
Oswego East at Joliet West, 6:30
Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, 6:30
West Aurora at Plainfield South, 6:30
Yorkville at Joliet Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30
Homewood-Flossmoor at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
Stagg at Sandburg, 6:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at East Aurora, 6:30
Glenbard East at South Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard South at Fenton, 7:00
Larkin at West Chicago, 7:00
Streamwood at Elgin, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Maine West, 7:00
Christian Liberty at Chesterton, 7:30
Downers Grove South at Ridgewood, 7:00
Farragut at New Trier, 6:00
Geneva at Metea Valley, 7:00
Harvard at Big Foot (WI), 7:15
Illinois Lutheran at Grant Park, 7:00
Kaneland at DeKalb, 7:00
Leyden at Wheeling, 7:00
Loyola at Evanston, 7:00
Morton at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
Newark at Morris, 7:00
Niles West at Deerfield, 7:00
North Boone at Pecatonia, 7:00
Providence at Hinsdale South, 7:00
Proviso East at Downers Grove North, 6:00
Rolling Meadows at Glenbrook South, 7:00
Sullivan at Foreman, 5:00
Sycamore at Dixon, 7:00
Taft at Glenbrook North, 6:00
Vernon Hills at Buffalo Grove, 7:00
Walther Christian at Timothy Christian, 7:30
Westmont at St. Anne, 7:00
Wheaton North at Glenbard West, 7:00
York at Glenbard North, 7:00
TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
at Putnam County
Seneca vs. St. Bede, 5:30
Marquette vs. Putnam County, 7:00