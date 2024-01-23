The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino (33) loses control of the ball against Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (0) and Chris Riddle (10).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

BIG NORTHERN

Rockford Christian at Stillman Valley, 6:45

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Brother Rice at St. Francis, 7:00

De La Salle at St. Francis de Sales, 6:00

DePaul at Montini, 7:00

Fenwick at Aurora Central, 7:30

Leo at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

Mount Carmel at St. Laurence, 7:00

St. Ignatius at IC Catholic, 7:00

St. Rita at Marmion, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Aurora Christian at Christ the King, 7:30

Hope Academy at Marian Central, 7:30

McNamara at Chicago Christian, 7:30

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Carmel at Notre Dame, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at Benet, 7:00

Marist at St. Viator, 7:00

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Crystal Lake Central at McHenry, 7:00

Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, 7:00

Dundee-Crown at Cary-Grove, 7:00

Hampshire at Huntley, 7:00

Jacobs at Prairie Ridge, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Streator, 6:45

Lisle at Peotone, 6:45

Reed-Custer at Manteno, 7:00

Wilmington at Herscher, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Latin at North Shore, 6:00

University High at Elgin Academy, 6:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Marengo at Woodstock North, 7:00

Plano at Sandwich, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Beacon at Christian Heritage, 5:00

Lycee Francais at Wolcott, 6:00

Rochelle Zell at Roycemore, 5:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at IMSA, 6:45

Hiawatha at LaMoille, 7:00

Leland at Earlville, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls Prep at Comer, 7:00

Butler at Hansberry, 7:00

Noble Academy at Butler, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Noble Academy, 5:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Libertyville at Lake Forest, 7:00

Mundelein at Waukegan, 7:00

Warren at Stevenson, 7:00

Zion-Benton at Lake Zurich, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Harvest Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00

Mooseheart at Westlake Christian, 6:00

Westminster Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake North at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Lakes at Antioch, 7:00

North Chicago at Grant, 7:00

Wauconda at Round Lake, 12:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL

Curie at Lindblom, 5:00

Dyett at Phillips, 5:30

Kenwood at Englewood, 6:30

Perspectives-Lead at Hyde Park, 6:30

Simeon at Brooks, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL

Dunbar at Kennedy, 6:30

Hubbard at Catalyst-Maria, 4:30

King at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Longwood at Bogan, 7:00

Solorio at Hancock, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE SOUTH

Agricultural Science at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Corliss at Morgan Park, 5:00

Fenger at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 4:30

Harlan at Carver, 6:30

South Shore at Vocational, 4:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL

Back of the Yards at ACERO-Garcia, 4:30

Gage Park at Tilden, 4:30

Horizon-Southwest at Instituto Health, 4:30

Kelly at DuSable, 4:30

Urban Prep-Englewood at ACERO-Soto, 4:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE NORTH

Intrinsic-Belmont at Steinmetz, 4:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH

Air Force at ACE Amandla, 7:00

Chicago Military at Julian, 5:00

EPIC at Washington, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Bowen, 6:15

Hirsch at Goode, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bremen at Oak Forest, 6:00

Lemont at Hillcrest, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Eisenhower at Argo, 6:30

Richards at Shepard, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Oak Lawn at Thornton Fr. South, 6:30

Reavis at Tinley Park, 6:00

Thornton Fr. North at Evergreen Park, 6:00

SOUTHLAND

Rich at Crete-Monee, 6:30

Thornridge at Thornwood, 6:30

Thornton at Bloom, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Minooka at Plainfield East, 6:30

Oswego at Romeoville, 6:30

Oswego East at Joliet West, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, 6:30

West Aurora at Plainfield South, 6:30

Yorkville at Joliet Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

Homewood-Flossmoor at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

Stagg at Sandburg, 6:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at East Aurora, 6:30

Glenbard East at South Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard South at Fenton, 7:00

Larkin at West Chicago, 7:00

Streamwood at Elgin, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Maine West, 7:00

Christian Liberty at Chesterton, 7:30

Downers Grove South at Ridgewood, 7:00

Farragut at New Trier, 6:00

Geneva at Metea Valley, 7:00

Harvard at Big Foot (WI), 7:15

Illinois Lutheran at Grant Park, 7:00

Kaneland at DeKalb, 7:00

Leyden at Wheeling, 7:00

Loyola at Evanston, 7:00

Morton at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

Newark at Morris, 7:00

Niles West at Deerfield, 7:00

North Boone at Pecatonia, 7:00

Providence at Hinsdale South, 7:00

Proviso East at Downers Grove North, 6:00

Rolling Meadows at Glenbrook South, 7:00

Sullivan at Foreman, 5:00

Sycamore at Dixon, 7:00

Taft at Glenbrook North, 6:00

Vernon Hills at Buffalo Grove, 7:00

Walther Christian at Timothy Christian, 7:30

Westmont at St. Anne, 7:00

Wheaton North at Glenbard West, 7:00

York at Glenbard North, 7:00

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

at Putnam County

Seneca vs. St. Bede, 5:30

Marquette vs. Putnam County, 7:00

