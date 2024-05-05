2 shot, 1 fatally, on Lower West Side

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night on the Lower West Side.
A man and a woman were outside about 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 18th Place when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man, 27, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The woman, 24, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.
A witness told police they saw a white SUV fleeing the scene.
No one was in custody.
