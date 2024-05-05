The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Crime Chicago Pilsen

2 shot, 1 fatally, on Lower West Side

A witness told police they saw a white SUV fleeing the scene.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Police crime scene tape.

Two people were shot on Saturday in the 1700 block of West 18th Place.

Sun-Times file

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night on the Lower West Side.

A man and a woman were outside about 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 18th Place when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 27, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 24, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

A witness told police they saw a white SUV fleeing the scene.

No one was in custody.

