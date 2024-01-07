Sunday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Sunday, January 7, 2024
NON CONFERENCE
Hudson Catholic, N.J. 68, De La Salle 53
HYDE PARK
Antioch vs. Perspectives-MSA, 11:00
Danville vs. Thornwood, 12:30
YOUNG
North Lawndale vs. Crete-Monee, 2:00
Curie vs. Romeoville, 3:45
Kenwood vs. Warren, 5:30
Rich vs. Young, 7:00
