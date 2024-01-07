The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Sunday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Neuqua Valley’s Joe Balgro shoots against Waubonsie Valley.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

NON CONFERENCE

Hudson Catholic, N.J. 68, De La Salle 53

HYDE PARK

Antioch vs. Perspectives-MSA, 11:00

Danville vs. Thornwood, 12:30

YOUNG

North Lawndale vs. Crete-Monee, 2:00

Curie vs. Romeoville, 3:45

Kenwood vs. Warren, 5:30

Rich vs. Young, 7:00

