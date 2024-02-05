The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 5, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Monday’s high school basketball scores
Carver’s Jamari Milner (15) shoots a 3-point basket against Payton.

Carver’s Jamari Milner (15) shoots a 3-point basket against Payton.

Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com .

Monday, February 5, 2024

CHICAGO PREP

Walther Christian at Northtown, 6:30

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

University High at Elgin Academy, 6:30

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Marengo at Johnsburg, 7:30

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Earlville, 6:45

Somonauk at Serena, 5:30

METRO PREP

MCC at Islamic Foundation, 5:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Minooka at Joliet West, 6:30

West Aurora at Plainfield South, 6:30

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Morton at Addison Trail, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Aquin at South Beloit, 7:30

Beecher at Byron, 5:30

Chicago Academy at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

Chicago Math & Science at Northridge, 6:30

Christian Life (WI) at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 7:00

Cornerstone at Midland, 7:00

Elmwood Park at Aurora Central, 7:30

Excel-South Shore at Tilden, 5:00

Foreman at Maine South, 7:00

Glenbard East at Deerfield, 7:00

Goode at Back of the Yards, 5:00

Grace Christian at Shepard, 5:30

Hancock at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00

Holy Trinity at Catalyst-Maria, 6:30

Ida Crown at Latin, 7:00

Johnson at North-Grand, 5:00

Milford at Donovan, 7:15

Mooseheart at Lombard CPSA, 6:30

Newman at Putnam County, 7:00

Niles West at North Chicago, 7:00

Orangeville at Christian Life, 7:00

Ottawa at Princeton, 7:00

Rich at Oak Forest, 6:00

Rochelle Zell at Harvest Christian, 7:00

Sandburg at Bremen, 6:00

Schaumburg at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Southland at Providence, 7:00

Stark County at Henry-Senachwine, 7:30

Tri-Point at Woodland, 7:00

UIC Prep at Roosevelt, 4:30

Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT

Chicago Christian at St. Edward, 7:30

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC TOURNAMENT

ACERO-Cruz at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30

Horizon-McKinley at Beacon, 5:00

Lycee Francais at British School, 6:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE

Championship at UIC Credit Union 1

Julian vs. Horizon-Southwest, 7:00

Next Up In High School Sports
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 4, 2024
Freshman Davion Thompson scores 26 as Bolingbrook hands Waubonsie Valley its first loss
‘31-0 is something we didn’t dream of’: Loyola shows championship mettle in winning GCAC tournament
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Breakout junior Nick Allen’s game-winning basket leads Bradley-Bourbonnais past Andrew
The Latest
A man crossed Wacker Dr. in front of a waiting city snowplow.
Chicago’s snowplow-naming contest winners include ‘CTRL-SALT-DELETE’ and ‘Ernie Snowbanks’
The city received nearly 10,000 voting responses from Chicagoans, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Packers CEO Mark Murphy
Bears
Packers CEO refers would-be amateur defensive coordinator to the Bears
When a fan with no NFL experience applied to become Green Bay’s new defensive coordinator, Mark Murphy said check with Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bill Hayes starred on “Days of Our Lives” for 53 years as Doug Williams.
Entertainment and Culture
For late singer, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star Bill Hayes, it all started in a musical household in Harvey
Mr. Hayes, who died last month at age 98, grew up in the south suburb and went on to a stage and screen career that spanned 75 years. He married co-star Susan Seaforth in real life and on the show.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Red, gold and green holiday ornaments jutting out from a department store building.
Letters to the Editor
First, Chicago lost Marshall Field’s. Now, Macy’s is in decline. ‘It almost makes me cry.’
I’m bringing my girlfriend to Chicago this spring. She’s never been there. There is now one more iconic location I can no longer show her, a former resident of Hammond, Indiana, writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
En su debut en Chicago, la Compañía Nacional de Danza originaria de Madrid, presentará piezas como la coreografía “Passengers Within” (2022), una nueva obra de su director artístico, Joaquín de Luz.
La Voz Chicago
Compañía de danza de Madrid hace su debut en Chicago
Como parte de su gira por Estados Unidos, La Compañía Nacional de Danza se presenta en el Auditorium Theatre en una única función.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 