Monday’s high school basketball scores

Monday, February 5, 2024
CHICAGO PREP
Walther Christian at Northtown, 6:30
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
University High at Elgin Academy, 6:30
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Marengo at Johnsburg, 7:30
LITTLE TEN
DePue at Earlville, 6:45
Somonauk at Serena, 5:30
METRO PREP
MCC at Islamic Foundation, 5:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Minooka at Joliet West, 6:30
West Aurora at Plainfield South, 6:30
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Morton at Addison Trail, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Aquin at South Beloit, 7:30
Beecher at Byron, 5:30
Chicago Academy at Kelvyn Park, 5:00
Chicago Math & Science at Northridge, 6:30
Christian Life (WI) at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 7:00
Cornerstone at Midland, 7:00
Elmwood Park at Aurora Central, 7:30
Excel-South Shore at Tilden, 5:00
Foreman at Maine South, 7:00
Glenbard East at Deerfield, 7:00
Goode at Back of the Yards, 5:00
Grace Christian at Shepard, 5:30
Hancock at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00
Holy Trinity at Catalyst-Maria, 6:30
Ida Crown at Latin, 7:00
Johnson at North-Grand, 5:00
Milford at Donovan, 7:15
Mooseheart at Lombard CPSA, 6:30
Newman at Putnam County, 7:00
Niles West at North Chicago, 7:00
Orangeville at Christian Life, 7:00
Ottawa at Princeton, 7:00
Rich at Oak Forest, 6:00
Rochelle Zell at Harvest Christian, 7:00
Sandburg at Bremen, 6:00
Schaumburg at Westlake Christian, 7:30
Southland at Providence, 7:00
Stark County at Henry-Senachwine, 7:30
Tri-Point at Woodland, 7:00
UIC Prep at Roosevelt, 4:30
Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
Chicago Christian at St. Edward, 7:30
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC TOURNAMENT
ACERO-Cruz at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30
Horizon-McKinley at Beacon, 5:00
Lycee Francais at British School, 6:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE
Championship at UIC Credit Union 1
Julian vs. Horizon-Southwest, 7:00