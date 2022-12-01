Buffalo Grove victims identified by coroner, state Dems aim to pass new gun bill and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 36 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 30. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and a high near 50.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Email Submit By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Top story

The neighbor had worried about what was going on inside the sprawling, modern home in Buffalo Grove.

The couple was getting a divorce, and the neighbor had recently seen police cars at the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace. She finally got the courage to ask the mother of two young children who lived there if everything was OK.

Yes, the woman replied as the two walked back from seeing their children onto a school bus.

Yesterday, police were called to the home to check on the well-being of the mother. They found five people dead inside: Andrei Kisliak, 39, his wife Vera Kisliak, 36, their two daughters, Vivian, 6, and Amelia, 4, and Lilia Kisliak, 67, the children’s grandmother, according to neighbors.

“They were so sweet,” the neighbor said of the children. “The older sister had a big personality. Very loud. The younger sister was very shy but so sweet.

“They were so innocent,” she added. “Such sweet girls. Babies. Babies. Just babies. How could anyone do this to their family?”

Four of the victims died from “sharp-force injuries,” according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. An autopsy was still being performed on a fifth victim, but Banek did not say who that was.

Other than releasing the names of the victims and causes of death, authorities released little new information during a news conference this afternoon.

Read the full story here.

More news you need

Subscription Offer Support civic-minded, independent journalism by signing up for a Chicago Sun-Times digital subscription. Click here to learn more.

A bright one

Auburn Gresham native and Chicago historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas has been producing bite-sized history lessons for audiences on TikTok, where he has garnered over one million likes and nearly 100,000 followers.

He’s also expanded his classroom from social media to chartered bus tours around South and West Side neighborhoods to share the history and beauty in communities he loves.

A grant announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot yesterday will give Thomas a home base for his Chicago Mahogany Tours. The funding from the city’s $40 million commitment in Community Development Grants is part of the Chicago Recovery Plan.

Shermann “Dilla” Thomas stands in May 2021 outside of artist and co-founder of the DuSable Museum Margaret Burroughs’ old house at 3806 S. Michigan Ave. Thomas’ tour company, Chicago Mahogany Tours, will receive $30,000 from a city grant to establish a home base for his company. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file photo

Mahogany Tours is one of 61 groups that will receive money as part of the announcement. The grant money ranges from $12,000 to $5 million “to support neighborhood vitality, economic development, community wealth-building, public health, and local planning goals,” the mayor said yesterday in a news release.

“Two of my highest priorities as Mayor are funneling resources into communities that have gone far too long without and removing barriers for residents who have too often been shut out from opportunities to obtain upward mobility,” said Lightfoot. “Through the Community Development Grant program, we are able to make good on both of these commitments while simultaneously driving our city’s equitable economic growth.

Mariah Rush has more here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

How should the Bears handle Justin Fields over the final month of the 2022 season?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s one thing you can find in every Chicago home? Here’s what some of you said...

“Package of Vienna Beef hot dogs.” — Mary DalSanto O’Leary

“Red light camera ticket.” — Paul Burgos

“A bottle of Malort for out of town guests!” — Kevin Nelson

“A case of water sitting on the kitchen floor.” — Traci Mae

“Chicago sports collectors’ items.” — Gale Vanpelt

“A jar of neon pickle relish!” — Carol Swanson

“A dibs chair! In the summer it might be under the back porch, in the snow season on the front porch or gangway.” — Jeff Knees

“Snow shovel and/or snow blower!” — Leslye Y. Kauthe

“Royal Dansk Cookie tin with no cookies in it, but filled to the brim with sewing supplies!” — Kimberley Egonmwan

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

