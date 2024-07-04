Blackhawks prospect Sam Rinzel maturing physically while taking long route to NHL

After drafting Artyom Levshunov, the Blackhawks’ list of notable right-handed prospect defensemen no longer includes Sam Rinzel and Sam Rinzel alone.

But Levshunov’s presence in no way diminishes Rinzel’s importance to the Hawks’ long-term plans.

When the Hawks picked him 25th overall in 2022, he was considered a project prospect who would need longer to become NHL-ready than most of his first-round peers. Now that two years have passed, however, he’s not such a distant asteroid anymore.

At the Hawks’ entirely off-ice development camp this week, Rinzel — coming off a solid freshman year at Minnesota and preparing to return for his sophomore year — looks noticeably stronger and sounds noticeably more mature.

“It’s kind of all coming together as time goes on,” he said Wednesday.

What the Hawks have always loved about Rinzel is the fact he’s an offensive defenseman with a defensive defenseman’s height. He’s listed at 6-4 (and looks every inch of it), he skates very well and he knows how to move the puck effectively.

After playing for the U.S. in the world junior championships halfway through last season, he tallied 17 points in his final 20 games with the Gophers. Hawks assistant general manager Mark Eaton considered him one of the franchise’s most-improved prospects of the year.

He wound up ranking second among freshmen defensemen in the NCAA in assists (26) and was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

“He had a tremendous year,” Eaton said. "[It’s] really evident that he has put in a lot of work so far this summer. He’s filling out and looks great in the gym. From a confidence standpoint, the great year he had at Minnesota gives him momentum and has helped set him up for having a great summer.”

Over the past two years, Rinzel has gained about 15 pounds, going from roughly 175 to 190 pounds total. He’s hoping to get to at least 195 by the end of the offseason and ultimately end up above 200 in the future.

“I knew going in that it was going to [take] a little longer for me to fill out my frame, which I’m currently doing,” he said. “It’s just not going to be over one season or one summer.

"[You need to] eat as much as you can. Make sure you’re eating a lot before you go to bed...but [also] make sure it’s good food and not just a bunch of fat.”

He and fellow Hawks prospect Oliver Moore plan to live together again this coming year but, this time, in an apartment rather than the dorms, giving them a kitchen in which they can cook their own food. Moore lightheartedly described him as the “messier guy” but a “more laid-back kid than I anticipated.”

The other big obstacle standing between Rinzel and his very high upside has always been his consistency in his own zone — something that has actively been on his mind, as well.

“A knock on me was my defensive ability, and that took big strides this year,” he said. “Going up a level to the college level, I was making sure I was shutting down players and using my abilities, my skating, my reach and everything.”

After one more college season, Rinzel will likely need one full AHL season with Rockford in 2025-26, after which he could potentially push for an NHL spot. Considering the handedness imbalance within the glut of Hawks prospects ahead of him, there shouldn’t be much standing in his way.

Note: Hawks forward prospect Ryan Greene is officially returning to Boston University for his junior year.

Eaton said the front office believed he was ready for pro hockey but respects his decision to stay in school. Greene said there’s “definitely a revenge factor” since BU has lost in the Frozen Four each of the last two years.