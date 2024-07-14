Blackhawks prospect rankings: Artyom Levshunov claims top spot above Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore

The Blackhawks’ prospect pool keeps getting larger and larger.

General manager Kyle Davidson might eventually have to make tough decisions about which prospects to sign and which to trade, since the NHL’s 50-contract limit will come into play; committing half of those contracts all to players within a five-year age range of each other might be unwise.

For now, though, Davidson has good reason to feel optimistic about the franchise’s future after another fruitful draft, particularly with Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski and Alex Vlasic — all of whom are 23 or younger — already in the NHL.

These rankings, as always, are determined partially by upside and partially by NHL readiness.

1. Artyom Levshunov, defenseman, age 18

The No. 2 overall pick will likely spend most of this season in Rockford. He’s rawer than the average top-two selection, but the Hawks think that’s a good thing — it means he has more room to grow moving forward. With some defensive improvement, which the Hawks believe is inevitable, he could wind up becoming an elite NHL defenseman.

2. Frank Nazar, forward, 20

A three-game sample is tiny, but Nazar — whom the Hawks hope will become their steady second-line center below Bedard for the next decade — certainly looked the part in his first taste of pro hockey in April. He might start this season in Rockford, but he should see at least some NHL action eventually.

3. Oliver Moore, forward, 19

Moore surged during the second half of his freshman season at Minnesota, finishing with 33 points in 39 games. He’ll return for his sophomore year in 2024-25, hoping to implement advice the Hawks have given him about using and fluctuating his world-class skating speed more creatively.

4. Wyatt Kaiser, defenseman, 21

The beginning and end of Kaiser’s 2023-24 season were its best parts. There were some learning lessons in the middle, but he looked poised when he returned to the NHL in the spring, using his speed to escape trouble in the defensive zone rather than create it. He could graduate off this list by earning an NHL spot in camp this season.

5. Ethan Del Mastro, defenseman, 21

The Hawks were so impressed by Del Mastro’s play in the AHL last season that they rewarded him with an unexpected, brief NHL call-up in April. His combination of size and puck-moving ability has some similarities to Alex Vlasic; the Hawks would be thrilled if Del Mastro took a Vlasic-esque leap this season.

6. Drew Commesso, goaltender, 21

In his first AHL season, Commesso improved as hoped, posting an .893 save percentage before Jan. 10 and a .915 save percentage after it. With Arvid Soderblom returning to Rockford this season, it will be interesting to see how the workload gets divided.

7. Landon Slaggert, forward, 22

Slaggert’s production leapt up during his senior year at Notre Dame, and he gained 16 valuable games of NHL experience after it ended. His upside isn’t as high as others on this list, but he’s nearly ready to become a full-time third-line winger in the NHL. He’ll likely start this season in Rockford.

8. Sam Rinzel, defenseman, 20

Rinzel’s physical and decision-making maturation stood out during the second half of last season and again during Hawks development camp this summer. The towering defenseman will return to Minnesota for his sophomore year.

Related Blackhawks prospect Sam Rinzel maturing physically while taking long route to NHL

9. Nolan Allan, defenseman, 21

Allan is like Slaggert in that his upside is relatively limited but he’s close to carving out an NHL role. He missed Rockford’s playoff run this spring with a lower-body injury; he will likely start there this season before pushing for a third-pairing spot with the Hawks.

10. Colton Dach, forward, 21

Dach never rediscovered his game after returning from a mid-season concussion and has “both physically and mentally...a lot of room for growth,” Rockford coach Anders Sorensen said. Last fall, though, he looked like Rockford’s best forward. He’ll likely return to the AHL this season, hoping to establish more consistency.

Colton Dach endured an up-and-down 2023-24 season in Rockford. Kristin Ostrowski/Rockford IceHogs

11. Sacha Boisvert, forward, 18

Boisvert, this year’s 18th overall pick, combines toughness and abrasiveness with a powerful shot and a nose for the net. He’ll be a freshman at North Dakota this season.

12. Marek Vanacker, forward, 18

Vanacker, this year’s 27th overall pick, plays a style the Hawks believe will translate well to the NHL one day. He’s hard-nosed and dependable, skates effectively and knows how to use his body to protect the puck. After recovering from labrum surgery, he’ll return to action in December with Brantford in the OHL.

13. Gavin Hayes, forward, 20

Hayes will head to Rockford this season after a solid final season in the OHL, tallying 76 points in 55 games. He has worked to improve his first-stride explosiveness, which used to be a weakness. He has also improved at handling physicality.

14. Paul Ludwinski, forward, 20

The Hawks wanted Ludwinski to adopt a more direct, efficient, north-south playing style and he did so in the OHL last season after struggling with injuries the year before. He will also head to Rockford this season.

15. Ryan Greene, forward, 20

Well-rounded Greene could’ve headed to Rockford but instead decided to return for his junior year at Boston University, where he should be one of the best players on one of college hockey’s best teams.

16. Nick Lardis, forward, 19

Lardis, who has a fantastic shot, was quickly raising his prospect stock — after being a third-round pick last summer — before a wrist injury interrupted his season. He finished with 50 points (including 29 goals) in 37 games; he will return to Brantford this season.

17. Roman Kantserov, forward, 19

The KHL is a tough league for teenagers but Kantserov found his stride during its playoffs, tallying 13 points in 23 postseason games for Magnitogorsk (compared to 15 points in 53 games during the regular season). He signed a two-year contract extension there but could be immediately NHL-ready come 2026.

18. Samuel Savoie, forward, 20

Savoie made the most of his largely lost season, learning a lot during his time rehabbing in Chicago from a broken femur before playing well to finish out the year in the QMJHL. He’ll bring his feisty style to the AHL this season.

19. Adam Gajan, goaltender, 20

Gajan, the highest-drafted goalie in the entire 2023 NHL Draft class, struggled in the USHL last season, posting an .893 save percentage with Green Bay. Goalies’ development curves can be non-linear, though, so Gajan shouldn’t be written off yet. He’ll be a freshman at Minnesota-Duluth this season.

20. John Mustard, forward, 17

Mustard, who turns 18 in August, was the highest of the Hawks’ three third-round picks this summer but looks more like a second-round pick based on his skill set. He’s a blazing-fast skater who will be a freshman at Providence this season.

Next up: Martin Misiak, forward, 19

Misiak can’t justifiably be excluded from these rankings. Although he was inconsistent in the OHL last season, his physical strength and hockey IQ should translate well to Rockford this season.