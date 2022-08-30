Cheyanne M. Daniels
Cheyanne M. Daniels was a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.
Even as drug stores increasingly provide more vital services, including COVID-19 tests, contraceptive counseling and wellness visits, communities on the South and West sides have fewer locations than other parts of the city.
The Promontory Point Conservancy announced last week that U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly earmarked $550,000 of federal funding to authorize a third-party engineering study of the Point’s limestone revetment.
Black patients around the country have reported having symptoms and pain dismissed or misdiagnosed. For pregnant Black women, such mistreatment drastically increases the possibility of death.
The Little Village store is one of 900 pharmacies being closed nationwide over the next three years.
The Mattie Butler Apartments were named in honor of the Woodlawn East Community and Neighbors founder, who championed affordable housing for decades.
For nearly a month, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has offered Mifepristone to patients both in and out of state through telehealth counseling and mail services.
Ms. Osborne earned her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a master’s degree from Northwestern University. She was a founding member of the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.
The $19.5 million PCC Primary Care Pavilion will offer a gym, dance center, demonstration test kitchen, community meeting spaces and a community garden and urban farm to Austin residents to help lower the life expectancy gap.
Rev. Gerald M. Dew hopes to open the new church complex on Easter 2024.