Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Cheyanne M. Daniels

Cheyanne M. Daniels was a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.

This CVS location at 2634 S. Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood closed in June.
You’ve heard of food deserts. Pharmacy deserts are just as bad.
Even as drug stores increasingly provide more vital services, including COVID-19 tests, contraceptive counseling and wellness visits, communities on the South and West sides have fewer locations than other parts of the city.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang and Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Residents are trying to preserve the limestone seawall and prevent the a concrete seawall from taking its place.
Conservationists hopeful historic limestone wall at Promontory Point will be preserved
The Promontory Point Conservancy announced last week that U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly earmarked $550,000 of federal funding to authorize a third-party engineering study of the Point’s limestone revetment.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Exterior of Stroger Hospital in Chicago.
Black health care providers look to end treatment inequality
Black patients around the country have reported having symptoms and pain dismissed or misdiagnosed. For pregnant Black women, such mistreatment drastically increases the possibility of death.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Marc Kaplan of the Northside Action for Justice and People’s Response Network holds a sign outside a CVS pharmacy South Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood where community members and leaders opposed the expected closing of the pharmacy.
Little Village community members demand CVS pharmacy stay open
The Little Village store is one of 900 pharmacies being closed nationwide over the next three years.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Mattie Butler is greeted by Mayor Lori Lightfoot at Thursday’s festivities.
Woodlawn apartments named for affordable housing advocate
The Mattie Butler Apartments were named in honor of the Woodlawn East Community and Neighbors founder, who championed affordable housing for decades.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
A protestor holds a pink sign reading “Support Legal Abortion” at Federal Plaza, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The rally came after the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments over the Mississippi abortion law.
Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering abortion pills through mail
For nearly a month, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has offered Mifepristone to patients both in and out of state through telehealth counseling and mail services.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Gwendolyn Osborne became a founding member of the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.
Gwendolyn Osborne, journalist, romance writer, dies at 72
Ms. Osborne earned her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a master’s degree from Northwestern University. She was a founding member of the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Marnie Robinson, public relations liaison for PCC Community Wellness Center, speaks at the groundbreaking for the new Primary Care Pavilion, 5425 W Lake St. in Austin.
New Austin wellness center aims to bolster life expectancy, be a ‘symbol of hope’
The $19.5 million PCC Primary Care Pavilion will offer a gym, dance center, demonstration test kitchen, community meeting spaces and a community garden and urban farm to Austin residents to help lower the life expectancy gap.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church was destroyed by a fire. The damage to the facility was severe enough that the building is currently being demolished.
Campaign to rebuild Antioch Missionary Baptist Church kicks off with Sunday service
Rev. Gerald M. Dew hopes to open the new church complex on Easter 2024.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 