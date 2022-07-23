Abortion
Chicago-based coverage on the local and national movement for reproductive rights following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.
Doctors from Wisconsin, where abortion is severely restricted, are commuting to Waukegan to perform the procedure for patients
Planned Parenthood organizations from Wisconsin and Illinois are collaborating to expand access at a clinic in Waukegan so it could handle an increase in patients from north of the border.
Forced ‘down a dark, agonizing path,’ Illinois needs federal help as ‘island’ for reproductive rights, Stratton testifies
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton’s appearance in Washington comes as 10 states have already banned abortions and Illinois remains in the spotlight as a place for women to seek reproductive care.
“This is a great place to use as a diving board. No matter where you stand on abortion, there’s something in this play for you,” director TaRon Patton said.
The actions are intended to mitigate some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but his order cannot restore access to abortion in states where limits or bans have gone into effect.
The image posted to Facebook by state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz sparked criticism from religious leaders, including the archdiocese, which labeled it “bigoted imagery.”
Abortion remains legal in Illinois. But, in other states, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has set off a frenzy of legal activity.
Lightfoot refuses to apologize for obscene reference to Clarence Thomas, uses attack in last-minute fundraising appeal
“Clarence Thomas has proven himself over and over again — particularly in that concurring opinion — that he is somebody who doesn’t care or respect the rights of anyone except for himself,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.
OB/GYN accreditation rules require training in abortions for medical residents, who might use the same skills for treating miscarriages and other complications, doctors say.
Fired-up Lightfoot tells Pride in the Park crowd, ‘F— Clarence Thomas’ for opinion urging Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage
Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the remark — which lit up the Twitter-verse — during a weekend appearance at Pride Fest in Grant Park. Six mayoral challengers said they were outraged by the comment.
A letter from World Business Chicago, signed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other civic leaders, urges Fortune 500 companies to invest here because local laws respect worker diversity and impose fewer limits on abortions.
A day after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision, demonstrators gathered in the Loop Saturday with a renewed determination to “help any way we can.”
Said Harris at a YMCA in Plainfield: “Today, as of right now, as of this minute, we can only talk about what Roe v. Wade protected. Past tense.”
Anger over the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade decision brought many to Federal Plaza in the Loop on Friday night.
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
The loss of constitutional protections for abortion leave some concerned about what rights might be lost next.
Democrats need to strategize how to support organizations that now bear the burden of ensuring that impoverished women get access to safe abortions, as well-heeled women do.
Within an hour of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that he wants to expand the availability of health care professionals to handle an increase in women coming to Illinois to seek abortions and to boost funding for abortion providers.
They had abortions years ago, see rollback of abortion access as a pivotal moment: ‘We have to help each other’
Ahead of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, they told us their stories. One calls the decision an answered prayer. Others see it as a call “to be in the streets right now.”
GOP gov hopefuls: ‘Historic’ overturn of Roe v. Wade signals ‘battle for life in the frontlines moves right here to Illinois’
Republican Jesse Sullivan declared, “What a beautiful day.” GOP front runner Darren Bailey called the Supreme Court ruling “historic and welcomed.” If either wins in November, he’d likely still face Democrats in Springfield determined to keep the state’s abortion laws and even try to expand them.
Anti-abortion organizations say they are dedicated to fight for the lives of the unborn throughout the Midwest amid the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Lightfoot tells those worried about getting abortions after Supreme Court ruling: ‘Come to Chicago.’
Experts predict about 20,000 more people will come to Illinois for access to abortion care as a result of Friday’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Based on what’s already known about privacy incursions by law enforcement, it’s likely that women will be more squarely in the crosshairs of digital forensics now that Roe has been overturned.
Clinics that provide abortion care across Illinois expect an influx of women from surrounding states. All adjacent states — Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa — are poised to ban or dramatically curtail abortion access.
After a draft opinion leaked earlier this year, the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
