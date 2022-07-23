The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Abortion

Chicago-based coverage on the local and national movement for reproductive rights following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

A Planned Parenthood clinic at 1601 N. Lewis Ave. in Waukegan.
Abortion
Doctors from Wisconsin, where abortion is severely restricted, are commuting to Waukegan to perform the procedure for patients
Planned Parenthood organizations from Wisconsin and Illinois are collaborating to expand access at a clinic in Waukegan so it could handle an increase in patients from north of the border.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Forced ‘down a dark, agonizing path,’ Illinois needs federal help as ‘island’ for reproductive rights, Stratton testifies
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton’s appearance in Washington comes as 10 states have already banned abortions and Illinois remains in the spotlight as a place for women to seek reproductive care.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Actors perform ‘The Billboard,’ written by Chicago journalist Natalie Y. Moore, at the 16th Street Theater.
Theater
After Roe v. Wade overturned, play set in Englewood takes on ‘a different urgency’
“This is a great place to use as a diving board. No matter where you stand on abortion, there’s something in this play for you,” director TaRon Patton said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Abortion
Impassioned Biden signs executive order on abortion access
The actions are intended to mitigate some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but his order cannot restore access to abortion in states where limits or bans have gone into effect.
By Associated Press
 
State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago.
Politics
Archdiocese of Chicago criticizes North Side state senator over Roe v. Wade post
The image posted to Facebook by state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz sparked criticism from religious leaders, including the archdiocese, which labeled it “bigoted imagery.”
By Manny Ramos
 
Joanna Liverance, 26, of Detroit, protests with other abortion-rights supporters Wednesday outside the Supreme Court building in Washington
Abortion
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling in Dobbs case prompts new legal issues in courts nationwide
Abortion remains legal in Illinois. But, in other states, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has set off a frenzy of legal activity.
By Geoff Mulvihill | AP and Amy Forliti | AP
 
U.S. Reps. Danny Davis and Robin Kelly listen as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference Thursday morning at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on the South Side.
City Hall
Lightfoot refuses to apologize for obscene reference to Clarence Thomas, uses attack in last-minute fundraising appeal
“Clarence Thomas has proven himself over and over again — particularly in that concurring opinion — that he is somebody who doesn’t care or respect the rights of anyone except for himself,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.
By Fran Spielman
 
Abortion-rights demonstrator Jessica Smith in front of the Hamilton County Court House in Chattanooga, Tenn. On Tuesday, a federal court allowed Tennessee’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy to take effect, citing the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case.
Nation/World
Abortion bans could leave close to half of U.S. obstetrics residents with inadequate training
OB/GYN accreditation rules require training in abortions for medical residents, who might use the same skills for treating miscarriages and other complications, doctors say.
By USA TODAY
 
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Fired-up Lightfoot tells Pride in the Park crowd, ‘F— Clarence Thomas’ for opinion urging Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage
Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the remark — which lit up the Twitter-verse — during a weekend appearance at Pride Fest in Grant Park. Six mayoral challengers said they were outraged by the comment.
By Fran Spielman
 
Michael Fassnacht, CEO of World Business Chicago
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Abortion ruling figures in new pitch for Chicago jobs
A letter from World Business Chicago, signed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other civic leaders, urges Fortune 500 companies to invest here because local laws respect worker diversity and impose fewer limits on abortions.
By David Roeder
 
ROEPROTEST_062622_8.jpg
News
Second day of abortion rights protests focus on the future: ‘We must turn our anger into action’
A day after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision, demonstrators gathered in the Loop Saturday with a renewed determination to “help any way we can.”
By Zack Miller
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield, Illinois, Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
In Illinois, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks of ‘past tense’ era of abortion rights
Said Harris at a YMCA in Plainfield: “Today, as of right now, as of this minute, we can only talk about what Roe v. Wade protected. Past tense.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Chicago on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Hundreds rally for abortion rights
Anger over the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade decision brought many to Federal Plaza in the Loop on Friday night.
By Manny Ramos and Sophie Sherry
 
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jamie Macpherson, Dave Gonzalez, Becca Schwartz and Karissa Kosman
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
People in Chicago ponder Roe reversal
The loss of constitutional protections for abortion leave some concerned about what rights might be lost next.
By Michael Loria
 
Protesters march in downtown Chicago Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.
Columnists
We can’t and won’t forget the day the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade
Democrats need to strategize how to support organizations that now bear the burden of ensuring that impoverished women get access to safe abortions, as well-heeled women do.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces he will call for a special legislative session to protect reproductive health rights after news of&nbsp;the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Pritzker calls General Assembly back to Springfield to ‘further enshrine’ reproductive rights
Within an hour of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that he wants to expand the availability of health care professionals to handle an increase in women coming to Illinois to seek abortions and to boost funding for abortion providers.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Catherine Walker (from left), Devetta and Amy had abortions years ago and talk about the impact of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe vs. Wade.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
They had abortions years ago, see rollback of abortion access as a pivotal moment: ‘We have to help each other’
Ahead of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, they told us their stories. One calls the decision an answered prayer. Others see it as a call “to be in the streets right now.”
By Elvia Malagón
 
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey talks about the leak of the draft of the Supreme Court decision at a Chicago news conference in May.
Elections
GOP gov hopefuls: ‘Historic’ overturn of Roe v. Wade signals ‘battle for life in the frontlines moves right here to Illinois’
Republican Jesse Sullivan declared, “What a beautiful day.” GOP front runner Darren Bailey called the Supreme Court ruling “historic and welcomed.” If either wins in November, he’d likely still face Democrats in Springfield determined to keep the state’s abortion laws and even try to expand them.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A woman rests next to anti-abortion posters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Anti-abortion organizations react to Roe v. Wade’s end
Anti-abortion organizations say they are dedicated to fight for the lives of the unborn throughout the Midwest amid the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
By Jordan Perkins
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference in response to the Supreme Court rolling back Roe v. Wade at Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ headquarters in the Loop, Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Lightfoot tells those worried about getting abortions after Supreme Court ruling: ‘Come to Chicago.’
Experts predict about 20,000 more people will come to Illinois for access to abortion care as a result of Friday’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
By Sophie Sherry
 
An abortion rights activist near the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on June 24. Women’s online data privacy could be at risk post-Roe.
Other Views
Women’s online data could be used against them now that Roe v. Wade is overturned
Based on what’s already known about privacy incursions by law enforcement, it’s likely that women will be more squarely in the crosshairs of digital forensics now that Roe has been overturned.
By Nora McDonald
 
ABORTIONRALLY_052722_09.JPG
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
What’s next after Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling?
Clinics that provide abortion care across Illinois expect an influx of women from surrounding states. All adjacent states — Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa — are poised to ban or dramatically curtail abortion access.
By Andy Grimm
 
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 20, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade with Dobbs decision, which means states can now ban abortion
After a draft opinion leaked earlier this year, the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
By Associated Press
 
