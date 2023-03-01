Tina Sfondeles
Chief Political Reporter
Tina Sfondeles is the chief political reporter, covering all levels of government and politics with a special focus on the Illinois General Assembly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration and statewide and federal elections. Sfondeles spent much of the pandemic in Washington, D.C. — covering the White House and co-authoring the West Wing Playbook for Politico. She also covered the White House and Democratic politics and policy as a politics correspondent for Insider. Sfondeles joined the Sun-Times in 2007, covering politics, transportation, crime and sports — and returned to the newspaper in 2022.
Fresh on the runoff trail, Johnson vows to provide ‘what the families want’ — not rival’s ‘failed politics of old’
The mayoral candidate said he wants to ensure that “our schools are fully supported and funded,” and Chicagoans have “reliable transportation, good-paying jobs, affordable housing” and can own their own homes.
Por lo menos 10 de las 40 contiendas disputadas podrían avanzar a una segunda vuelta, lo que ocurre cuando hay más de dos candidatos en una contienda y nadie asegura más del 50% del voto.
At least 10 races for alderperson appear headed for runoffs in April — but uncounted mail-in ballots remain a wild card in many of the contests.
Un par de candidatos en cada uno de sus distritos buscan ganarse los puestos.
With Illinois children in ‘crisis,’ Pritzker releases report designed to improve behavioral health care
Mental health problems for children were already on the rise when the pandemic hit. Illinois is, indeed, experiencing a youth mental health care crisis, the report says, with 40% of young people in Illinois who experienced major depressive episodes unable to receive mental health care.
In the two-candidate contest to succeed Ald. Ed Burke in the 14th Ward, Jeylú Gutiérrez faces Raul Reyes. And in the nearby 13th and 23rd Wards, two incumbents — one who broke with former House Speaker Mike Madigan and the other a longtime ally — are seeking reelection.
Education, human services, pensions and health care would receive a large majority of the governor’s $49.6 billion budget. “I’ve laid out a budget agenda that does everything possible to invest in the education of our children,” he told lawmakers.
Pritzker’s budget to provide preschool for 5,000 children ‘to cover all of those early childhood deserts’
The Illinois governor will deliver his fifth budget and State of the State address Wednesday in the Illinois State Capitol. During a video briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Pritzker said the early education program would see a boost due to the state’s “improved fiscal standing” and “prudent fiscal management.”
POLL: Chicago voters feel unsafe from crime, unhappy with police relations — and seek a candidate to fix both
As they prepare to elect their next mayor, city voters chose crime and public safety as the top issues guiding their decisions. Differences of opinion emerged among voters of different racial backgrounds.