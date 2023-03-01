The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
tinaprofile.0.jpg

Tina Sfondeles

Chief Political Reporter

Tina Sfondeles is the chief political reporter, covering all levels of government and politics with a special focus on the Illinois General Assembly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration and statewide and federal elections. Sfondeles spent much of the pandemic in Washington, D.C. — covering the White House and co-authoring the West Wing Playbook for Politico. She also covered the White House and Democratic politics and policy as a politics correspondent for Insider. Sfondeles joined the Sun-Times in 2007, covering politics, transportation, crime and sports — and returned to the newspaper in 2022.

Cook County commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters at El Palais Bu-Sche on the West Side Tuesday night.
News
Fresh on the runoff trail, Johnson vows to provide ‘what the families want’ — not rival’s ‘failed politics of old’
The mayoral candidate said he wants to ensure that “our schools are fully supported and funded,” and Chicagoans have “reliable transportation, good-paying jobs, affordable housing” and can own their own homes.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Jeylu Gutierrez, joins Jesús “Chuy” García election night party at the Apollo’s 2000 Theatre. Gutierrez had a commanding lead in the race for the 14th Ward seat on the City Council.
La Voz Chicago
Varias contiendas de concejales podrían avanzar a una segunda vuelta
Por lo menos 10 de las 40 contiendas disputadas podrían avanzar a una segunda vuelta, lo que ocurre cuando hay más de dos candidatos en una contienda y nadie asegura más del 50% del voto.
By Robert HerguthMatthew Hendrickson, and 1 more
 
Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) hands a piece of paper to an election judge while voting at Long Life Apartments in the Chinatown neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Elections
City Council poised for big changes with multiple races up for grabs
At least 10 races for alderperson appear headed for runoffs in April — but uncounted mail-in ballots remain a wild card in many of the contests.
By Robert HerguthMatthew Hendrickson, and 1 more
 
Candidates in the 14th Ward (top and bottom left) Jeylú Gutiérrez and Raul Reyes; in the 13th Ward (top and bottom center) incumbent Marty Quinn and challenger Paul Bruton; and in the 23rd Ward (top and bottom right) incumbent Silvana Tabares and Eddie Guillen.
La Voz Chicago
La ‘nube’ de Burke y Madigan influye las elecciones del lado suroeste
Un par de candidatos en cada uno de sus distritos buscan ganarse los puestos.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Dana Weiner, policy fellow at Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago, discusses a review of an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ program in 2019.
Health
With Illinois children in ‘crisis,’ Pritzker releases report designed to improve behavioral health care
Mental health problems for children were already on the rise when the pandemic hit. Illinois is, indeed, experiencing a youth mental health care crisis, the report says, with 40% of young people in Illinois who experienced major depressive episodes unable to receive mental health care.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Elections
Burke ‘cloud’ hangs over 14th Ward, as Madigan casts shadow in 13th and 23rd
In the two-candidate contest to succeed Ald. Ed Burke in the 14th Ward, Jeylú Gutiérrez faces Raul Reyes. And in the nearby 13th and 23rd Wards, two incumbents — one who broke with former House Speaker Mike Madigan and the other a longtime ally — are seeking reelection.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker walks to the podium to deliver his budget and State of the State address at the Illinois State Capitol on Wednesday.
Springfield
Pritzker proposes budget with nearly $1 billion boost for students — from preschool to college
Education, human services, pensions and health care would receive a large majority of the governor’s $49.6 billion budget. “I’ve laid out a budget agenda that does everything possible to invest in the education of our children,” he told lawmakers.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers reporters’ questions during a news conference at Chicago State University in April.
News
Pritzker’s budget to provide preschool for 5,000 children ‘to cover all of those early childhood deserts’
The Illinois governor will deliver his fifth budget and State of the State address Wednesday in the Illinois State Capitol. During a video briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Pritzker said the early education program would see a boost due to the state’s “improved fiscal standing” and “prudent fiscal management.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Family members watch as Chicago police investigate a fatal shooting in the Englewood neighborhood in May.
Elections
POLL: Chicago voters feel unsafe from crime, unhappy with police relations — and seek a candidate to fix both
As they prepare to elect their next mayor, city voters chose crime and public safety as the top issues guiding their decisions. Differences of opinion emerged among voters of different racial backgrounds.
By Mariah Woelfel and Tina Sfondeles
 