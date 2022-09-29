The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022

Mariah Woelfel

Reporter
Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the city’s 2022 budget proposal during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021.
City Hall
Lightfoot pulls property tax hike
The mayor said Thursday that rosier than expected revenues meant she no longer needed to increase property taxes by $42.7 million, which would have cost owners of a $250,000 property about $34 more next year.
By Mariah Woelfel
 