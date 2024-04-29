The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Mayor Johnson will relaunch guaranteed basic income program to use up federal COVID funds

The city has until the end of the year to allocate hundreds of millions of federal COVID relief money or risk losing it.

By  Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
   
Chicago City Hall.

The administration of Mayor Brandon Johnson will use some remaining federal COVID relief funds to relaunch a guaranteed basic income pilot program for city residents.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration will re-launch a popular guaranteed income pilot that has provided $500 monthly payments to low-income residents as it works to spend federal COVID-19 relief funding to avoid having to return it to the feds.

The relaunch was announced as part of the Johnson administration’s plan to dedicate and spend more than $374 million in federal funds earmarked for community projects.

The city — which has been slow to spend the money it received in 2021 — has to allocate all funds by the end of this year, and spend them by 2026, or lose the money. City officials hope to have the funds allocated by November ahead of the end-of-year deadline.

Officials say they are doubling down on funding successful programs launched by the prior administration while pulling back on programs that have been difficult to implement, and therefore spend money on.

“The bulk of the dollars on the community initiative side will go out, and have gone out, under this mayor. And so it is really critically important to him that we get this done correctly, and that we return $0 to the Treasury, and so that’s what our focus is,” Johnson’s Budget Director Annette Guzman told reporters at a briefing Monday.

Thousands of families participated in the guaranteed, no-strings-attached income program last year. Several participants told WBEZ and the Sun-Times the program helped them cover unforeseen emergencies, or pulled them above water financially.

But several noted they wished it had lasted longer than one year. Demand drastically outweighed supply in the first round, with more than 176,000 people applying for just 5,000 slots. Guzman said details on when the next round of payments will be available are being finalized.

Under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city of Chicago received nearly $1.9 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding — the majority of which went toward city operating expenses.

Overall, the city has spent 79% of the federal funds and allocated 88%. But those percentages shrink when looking at funds set aside for community initiatives. Roughly $576 million was earmarked for such programs, and of that, the city has spent just 35% and dedicated around 59%.

Officials said Monday the city has been slow to “obligate” — the financial term for dedicate — funding for some of the programs, which address mental health, community safety, homelessness prevention and more. The reasons for the delay include changing federal guidelines on the definition of “obligation,” red tape with city contracting processes and, in some cases, a lack of available vendors to get the programs off the ground.

Officials hope refocusing on what they view as “low-risk” and successful programs that have been deemed easier to implement will help them inject the funds into community programming faster.

Gail Goodwin, 57, a security guard who has been receiving $500 a month from the Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed-income program, at home in Chicago Lawn.

Gail Goodwin, 57, a security guard who has been receiving $500 a month from the Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed-income program, at home in Chicago Lawn. “The money filled in a gap,” Goodwin said. “Not a big gap, but it helped.”

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Altogether, more than $80 million is being shifted as part of the Johnson administration’s reevaluation of the city’s spending, and 53 programs will be funded through the federal relief dollars.

Among the programs receiving renewed funding is an additional $32 million for the guaranteed income pilot, bringing the total to $63 million. City officials did not provide a detailed breakdown of all programs receiving additional or sustained funding.

Some programs will “sunset” — allowed to expire. Two programs — a proposed 20-bed sobering center to support people recovering from alcohol intoxication and a low-barrier shelter program to connect people experiencing homelessness with housing — will be canceled because of an inability to find program administrators by the end of this year, Guzman said.

Additionally, 40 programs deemed “high” or “medium-risk” will also see funding reduced by a proposed $46 million. Guzman declined to name specific programs that will see a reduction in federal relief funding but stressed that programs needing more time to develop “have been shifted to funding resources that don’t have time limitations on them or that are more permanent in nature.”

As the administration races to meet looming deadlines, a proposed ordinance sitting idle in a City Council committee aims to curb Johnson’s authority to spend funds without council approval for individual projects. In 2021, the council voted to give the mayoral administration the power to move funding as priorities shifted, Guzman said, but Ald. Bill Conway (34th) has sought to change that.

Conway’s proposed ordinance would require Council approval for any project or program receiving over $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds, which would include the vast majority of the spending. Conway introduced the ordinance after the administration moved to reallocate $95 million in relief funding to support and house migrants coming to Chicago. The ordinance has failed to get a hearing.

Mariah Woelfel and Tessa Weinberg cover Chicago government and politics for WBEZ.

