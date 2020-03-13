 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Danny Trevathan eyes Super Bowl as he re-signs with Bears

Trevathan has been a huge part of the Bears’ defense and will return for at least one more season after signing a three-year extension.

By Jason Lieser
Trevathan has been with the Bears since 2016 and re-signed on a three-year deal.
AP Photos

Danny Trevathan gutted out some brutal seasons after joining the Bears in 2016, and he wasn’t about to leave now that the defense is chasing a championship.

Trevathan bypassed free agency, which begins Wednesday, and signed a three-year extension with the Bears on Friday. The deal is worth $24 million with $14 million guaranteed, NFL Network reported.

“You don’t want to mess up stuff that’s already good,” he said. “I feel like this was home. They’ve been nothing but good to me. I feel like we have something special here. My work here is not done. The whole goal is to bring a Super Bowl back here, and I feel like we’re so close. I didn’t want to shy away from that.”

Trevathan’s future was in question after he missed much of last season with a dislocated elbow and saw backup Nick Kwiatkoski thrive in his place. Kwiatkoski also is an unrestricted free agent, and the Trevathan signing indicates the Bears likely won’t try to match what he draws on the open market.

Trevathan turns 30 this month, but there has been no indication of decline. He led the Bears with 70 tackles at the time of his injury.

Even for a player who already has exceeded $30 million in earnings, the new deal is monumental for him. Few would’ve predicted he’d have such a brilliant career when he slipped to the sixth round of the draft coming out of Kentucky.

“I fought my way up from the bottom, No. 188,” Trevathan said. “I’ll never forget it. It’s fun. I enjoyed it. It’s a blessing.”

Trevathan also has been following the players’ union vote on the proposed collective bargaining agreement. Players have until 10:59 p.m. Saturday to vote.

He declined to say whether he voted or supported the proposal but indicated he would be fine with a 17-game schedule.

“If we go to the playoffs, we’re gonna play 17 games anyway,” he said.

That sounds like a yes vote.

The Bears also made a move to retain defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, tendering the restricted free agent a contract Friday.

They gave him a second-round tender, sources said, meaning any team wanting to sign Robertson-Harris would have to give the Bears a second-round pick to do so. That won’t happen, which means he is set to return on a $3.3 million deal.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

House passes coronavirus aid package; Trump declares emergency

"We did what we said we were going to do: Put families first," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, flanked by Democratic lawmakers, including many freshmen.

By Lisa Mascaro | Associated Press, Zeke Miller | Associated Press, and 2 others

Man killed in Little Village shooting

Officers found Cesar Salamanca inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Many Cubs will stay and train in Mesa after MLB lets players pick where to ride out crisis

Epstein reveals plans on conference call

By Doug Padilla

Horoscope for Saturday, March 14, 2020

By Georgia Nicols

Biden, Sanders, in Illinois ‘virtual’ race with real primary results on Tuesday

Technical glitches plagued Biden’s "Illinois Virtual Town Hall" on Friday, organized after Biden axed a Chicago rally and two fundraisers because of the coronavirus crisis.

By Lynn Sweet

Police seek 2 men in connection with robbery at Englewood Red Line station

The duo approached a 49-year-old man as he was getting off the train and demanded his items, implying they had a weapon, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire