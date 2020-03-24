NFL tells team offices to close for 2 weeks: report

Due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a memo Tuesday telling teams their facilities must close for at least two weeks as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. Teams can conduct normal business during that period.

Until now, office hours had been the jurisdiction of each team — and dependent on local laws.

On March 16, the Bears closed both their downtown offices. A limited number of staffers were allowed to work from Halas Hall, but coaches, in particular, were sent home. The league banned all visits to team facilities by free agents and draft prospects.

According to NFL Network, those still allowed inside facilities after Wednesday include medical staff; security and facilities management; and employees who specialize in technology for remote workers.