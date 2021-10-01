Bears OLB Khalil Mack questionable, NT Eddie Goldman set for debut

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is set to play his first real football in 658 days on Sunday.

He has no injury designation for the Lions game after practicing in full the last two days. Goldman had been limited or out ever since he hurt his knee the Monday before the season opener. The Bears presumed he’d return sooner than Week 4, but coach Matt Nagy said he’s eager to get him back.

Nagy wouldn’t say whether he’d be on a set snap count, though that seems likely. Before getting hurt in Week 1, Goldman sat out all of 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. In between, he appeared in one preseason game: the third one against the Titans.

“I think we’re going to see a player who’s going to come out and give it his all,” Nagy said. “I don’t like to put stat lines or anything like that on the guy, but I know this: He had a really, really good week of practice and now probably more than anything is his conditioning and just getting used to that game condition. I know he holds himself to play well and puts a lot of accountability on himself to help out. So he’s going to be anxious to get out there.”

Mack improving

After sitting out the first two practices of the week with a foot injury, star outside linebacker Khalil Mack was limited Friday. Nagy characterized that as a good first step toward playing Sunday.

“I think that’s important,” he said. “That’s a good start there.”

He injured his foot in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Browns, went to the locker room for X-rays and returned to play in the second half.

More injuries

Starting strong safety Tashaun Gipson, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, is doubtful for Sunday after failing to practice all week.

Receiver Darnell Mooney is questionable with a groin injury but will play. So will tight end Jesse James after missing two days for personal reasons.

Inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, who hurt his hamstring against the Browns, is out.

Cornerback Xavier Crawford (back) is questionable.