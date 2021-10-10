Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson to play for Bears vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS — Khalil Mack said Friday he’d play against his former team despite having injuries to his foot and ribs.

Sunday, that became official. The Bears’ outside linebacker will be active to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. So will strong safety Tashaun Gipson, who the team had ruled questionable after he missed the previous two starts with a hamstring injury.

Andy Dalton is active and will serve as the backup quarterback.

Saturday, the Bears ruled out defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and put running back David Montgomery on injured reserve. Friday, the Bears said that tight ends J.P. Holtz (quad) and Jesse James (personal) would miss the game, as would inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring).

Despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Mack left little doubt Friday that he’d play the Raiders for just the second time since they traded him to the Bears in 2018. He was asked whether it was human nature to want to play well against them.

“It’s different in a sense because you understand the fan base and what it means to me, especially,” he said. “And so it’s gonna be fun to get a chance to play in front of Raider Nation out there.”

Quarterback Nick Foles and receiver Breshad Perriman were the Bears’ other two healthy scratches Sunday.