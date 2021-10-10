Bears feed off loud crowd in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Visiting for the first time to watch their favorite team, Bears fans occupied maybe 40% of Allegiant Stadium during Sunday’s 20-9 win against the Raiders. At times, they were so loud that it felt like a home game.

“I”m not used to playing away games where you have a crowd that can rival the home crowd,” said tight end Jesper Horsted, who caught a second-quarter touchdown. “And especially for this game, they were making so much noise, which really disturbs the opposing offense. And you saw a lot of penalties that are caused solely because of that.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy talks often about Bears fans who travel en masse.

“But [Sunday] it felt … it was impactful,” he said.

The feeling was “amazing,” safety Eddie Jackson said.

“It was crazy to really see how our fans travel and come on the road,” he said. “They helped us a lot. They kept us fired up, kept us pumped up. Just to hear the support out there that we have from the fans, we really appreciate.”