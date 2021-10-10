 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears feed off loud crowd in Las Vegas

At times, Bears fans were so loud that it felt like a home game.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Justin Fields celebrates the Bears’ win Sunday.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Visiting for the first time to watch their favorite team, Bears fans occupied maybe 40% of Allegiant Stadium during Sunday’s 20-9 win against the Raiders. At times, they were so loud that it felt like a home game.

“I”m not used to playing away games where you have a crowd that can rival the home crowd,” said tight end Jesper Horsted, who caught a second-quarter touchdown. “And especially for this game, they were making so much noise, which really disturbs the opposing offense. And you saw a lot of penalties that are caused solely because of that.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy talks often about Bears fans who travel en masse.

“But [Sunday] it felt … it was impactful,” he said.

The feeling was “amazing,” safety Eddie Jackson said.

“It was crazy to really see how our fans travel and come on the road,” he said. “They helped us a lot. They kept us fired up, kept us pumped up. Just to hear the support out there that we have from the fans, we really appreciate.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Put Astros’ Dusty Baker in the Hall of Fame, White Sox’ Tony La Russa says

"I think he has credentials already," La Russa said of a longtime rival manager still seeking his first World Series title.

By Steve Greenberg

Bears’ Roquan Smith: Unnecessary roughness penalty was ‘BS’

Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t agree with the flag he received for unnecessary roughness Sunda

By Patrick Finley

Three takeaways from Bears’ convincing 20-9 win over Raiders

A look at the Matt Nagy-Bill Lazor dynamic, Eddie Jackson’s near-miss on a takeaway and Club Dub being cool again.

By Jason Lieser

Bulls remain unbeaten in preseason, but this one didn’t come easy

Zach LaVine called it a good lesson learned, as the same Cavaliers team that the Bulls blew out of the building on Tuesday, showed up with a different attitude and physicality on Sunday.

By Joe Cowley

Raiders coach Jon Gruden: ‘I’m not a racist’

Raiders coach Jon Gruden apologized Sunday for a 2011 email, uncovered by the Wall Street Journal, in which he used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director leader DeMaurice Smith’s lips.

By Patrick Finley

‘Next men up’ give Bears’ running game a boost

With David Montgomery on injured reserve, Damien Williams (16 carries, 64 yards, one TD) and rookie Khalil Herbert (18-75) ably filled the void — just like the good offenses do. "There’s a little bit of an identity going on right now," coach Matt Nagy said of the run game.

By Mark Potash