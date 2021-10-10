 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears’ Roquan Smith: Unnecessary roughness penalty was ‘BS’

Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t agree with the flag he received for unnecessary roughness Sunda

By Patrick Finley
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was flagged in the end zone Sunday.
David Becker/AP

LAS VEGAS — Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t agree with the flag he received for unnecessary roughness Sunday after he hit receiver Willie Snead in the end zone on second-and-goal in the fourth quarter.

“I thought that was BS,” he said after the Bears’ 20-9 win at Allegiant Stadium. “I was like, ‘unnecessary?’ .... I’ll have to look back at it but I don’t think I put my helmet in there. I think I put my shoulder in and then they called it.

“And so it’s a flag, but it is what it is.”

Injury update

Starting right tackle Germain Ifedi hurt his knee in the second quarter and didn’t return. He was replaced by tackle Elijah Wilkinson. The Bears like Wilkinson better on the right side than the left, but losing Ifedi would be a blow to a thin unit.

Second-round pick Teven Jenkins is on injured reserve after having back surgery. So is Larry Borom, who hurt his ankle in the opener. He is eligible to return whenever healthy.

In the fourth quarter, the Bears ruled out outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu out with a pec injury. Inside linebacker Caleb Johnson hurt his knee on kickoff coverage in the second quarter and did not return.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said they’ll be evaluated Monday.

