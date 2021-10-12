Bears lose Jeremiah Attaochu for season

The Bears have lost backup outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu for the season after he tore his pectoral muscle Sunday against the Raiders, a league source confirmed Tuesday.

Since signing a two-year deal in March, Attaochu has played at least 30 percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps in all five games. Second-year player Trevis Gipson will get extra snaps going forward; he’s posted a sack in each of the last two games.

“Whatever opportunities are given to me, I’m going to try to make the most of them,” Gipson said Sunday when asked about Attaochu leaving the game.

The Bears also lost backup placekicker Brian Johnson, who was signed off their practice squad by the Saints. He’ll become the Saints’ starter after former Bear Cody Parkey hurt his groin Sunday and was cut with an injury designation Tuesday.

With an open practice squad spot, the Bears signed inside linebacker Rashad Smith.