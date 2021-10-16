Bears put RB Artavis Pierce on active roster for Sunday

The Bears have flexed running back Artavis Pierce and offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Pierce fills a need in the backfield, with starter David Montgomery out and Damien Williams not expected to play after being put on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. Pierce, a 2020 undrafted free agent from Oregon State, played in five games last season, with six carries for 34 yards, including a three-yard touchdown against the Jaguars.

With Montgomery and Williams out, rookie Khalil Herbert is expected to get the majority of carries against the Packers, with Ryan Nall and Pierce backing him up.

The Bears split their running back carries in last week’s 20-9 victory over the Raiders, with Williams starting and rushing 16 times for 64 yards and a touchdown, and Herbert rushing 18 times for 75 yards.

“Could Khalil shoulder the load? I don’t know. I guess we’ll see. I think he could,” coach Matt Nagy said Friday. “But at the same time you’ve got to make sure you have depth because it is a physical game. I think that’s where these players that come in behind them, they’ve got to be prepared.”

Eiselen, a 2020 undrafted free agent guard from Yale, spent most of last season on the practice squad, but was active in Week 16 against the Jaguars and played three special teams snaps.