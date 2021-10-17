 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears’ inactives vs. Packers: WR Allen Robinson, DT Akiem Hicks to play

Robinson and Khalil Mack are good to go against Green Bay.

By Jason Lieser
Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXB114
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

The Bears went most of the week without a top player on each side of the ball, but wide receiver Allen Robinson and outside linebacker Khalil Mack both will play against the Packers on Sunday.

The biggest question mark for the Bears, though, was defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. He’s active and will play.

Hicks hurt his groin on his first play against the Lions in Week 4, missed the game at the Raiders last week and hasn’t practiced in full since. He was limited Friday, his first time back on the field.

Mack has been fighting through a sprained foot for almost a month and hasn’t been able to practice much, but hasn’t missed a game. He leads the team with five sacks, just ahead of Robert Quinn’s 4.5.

Robinson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury, then was able to practice partially Friday.

Robinson was the team’s leading receiver each of the last three seasons and is second this season with 17 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

QB Nick Foles
WR Breshad Perriman
TE J.P. Holtz

CB Artie Burns
DT Khyiris Tonga
LB Caleb Johnson

