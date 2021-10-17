 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells ‘I still own you’ to Bears fans after TD run

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for one, then let the Soldier Field crowd hear it.

By Jason Lieser
Rodgers is 21-5 against the Bears in his career.
Aaron Rodgers will never be able to wrest ownership of the Bears from the McCaskey family, but maybe he doesn’t need to.

The Packers needed one more score to fully bury the Bears in the fourth quarter, and Rodgers delivered it with a six-yard scramble for a touchdown to go ahead 24-14 with 4:38 left. As he celebrated in the southwest corner of Soldier Field, he yelled at the fans, “I still own you. I still own you.”

It was Rodgers’ third touchdown of the game, having thrown for one in the second and third quarter as part of a 17-0 run by the Packers. At that point, he was 17 of 23 for 195 yards and a 128 passer rating.

Rodgers is 21-5 against the Bears and had a 107.2 career passer rating going into the game.

The Bears had a chance to pull even with the Packers in the NFC North, but fell to 3-3 while the Packers jumped to 5-1. The teams play again at Lambeau Field in Week 14.

