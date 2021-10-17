Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Packers

Takeaways from the Bears’ 24-14 rivalry loss to the Packers on Sunday:

Hot start

Khalil Mack recorded his sixth sack when he tackled Aaron Rodgers on the Packers’ first drive. At no point in his career has he ever had as many as six sacks through the first six weeks of the season.

Fellow outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who had a sack on the second drive, can almost say the same. His 5 ½ sacks are his most through six games since 2013, when he had six — and finished with 19 sacks.

Cole: not minor

As promised, tight end Cole Kmet had a larger role in the pass game Sunday, catching four passes on five targets for a season-high 49 yards. Before Sunday’s game, he had posted 10 catches on 19 targets all season — and hadn’t caught more than one pass in a single game in a month.

“If winning the game meant rushing the ball 45 times and no targets, I’d take that any day of the week,” Kmet said. “But obviously good to get the passing game going a little bit with the tight ends, and [I’m] kinda hopeful we can continue to grow with that.”

Run, run, run

Bears quarterback Justin Fields ran six times for a career-best 43 yards. Entering the game, he had 20 carries for 59 yards.