Bears reinstate RB Damien Williams, who will play Sunday

Bears running back Damien Williams came off the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will play Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Williams spent 10 days on the list, the minimum amount of time for an unvaccinated player who tested positive for the coronavirus.

With Williams starting and Khalil Herbert getting the majority of the second-half carries, the Bears defeated the Raiders one day after putting David Montgomery on injured reserve. The team planned to use both running backs against the Packers before Williams was put on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 14.

Williams fits into a complimentary role Sunday after Herbert ran well against the Packers.

Two other players have since been put on the list after testing positive: outside linebacker Robert Quinn and tight end Jimmy Graham. Wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, who is vaccinated, tested positive last week but returned to practice Thursday.

Williams has been effective this season, rushing 32 times for 137 times and catching 10 passes for 61 yards.

Williams sat out last season, citing coronavirus concerns related to his mom’s cancer diagnosis.