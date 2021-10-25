 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears DL Bilal Nichols won’t be suspended for punch

He figures to play Sunday against the 49ers. 

By Patrick Finley
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bilal Nichols returns an in interception against the Lions earlier this month.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols won’t be suspended by the NFL for throwing a punch into Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen’s facemask Sunday night, a source said Monday. His punch is being handled through the NFL’s standard discipline process, which does not hand down suspensions. Nichols could be fined $36,148 for fighting, though.

While the Bears could discipline Nichols in-house, he figures to play Sunday against the 49ers.

When Nichols was ejected in the third quarter Sunday, he became the third Bears player in the last calendar year to be tossed for throwing a punch. Receiver Javon Wims was suspended for punching the Saints’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson in November but Anthony Miller was merely fined for punching the same man during a playoff game in January.

In all three cases, Matt Nagy said Bears players had been warned to avoid the opposing team’s instigators. Nonetheless, all three threw punches.

Yards per carry

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert’s 100-yard showing Sunday pushed him toward the top of the NFL’s rushing leaderboard. He’s now averaging 4.81 yards per carry, the 10th-most among running backs with at least 50 rushes this season.

His average is better than, among others, the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, the Packers’ Aaron Jones and even the Titans’ Derrick Henry.

David Montgomery, who is eligible to return to practice this week after going on injured reserve with a knee sprain, ranks No. 24 at 4.48 yards per carry.

Herbert said Sunday night that it was hard to balance the personal success he had with a bad loss.

“It’s tough,” he said. “We want to go out there and get the win. I try to help out any way I can. It’s tough, we have to get on the film, watch and correct, and figure out what we have to do to correct and fix it. But it’s tough.”

Snap counts

Tidbits from the official snap count total:

• Trevis Gipson and rookie Sam Kamara played 54 and 29 snaps, respectively, with outside linebacker Robert Quinn out. Christian Jones added 15.

* Alex Bars wound up playing two-thirds of the Bears snaps at right tackle after replacing struggling emergency starter Lachavious Simmons.

• Tight end Jesper Horsted was on the field for one play: the failed fade pass the Bears threw his way in the end zone.

• Safety Teez Tabor’s snaps marked the first NFL action for the former Lions second-round pick since Dec. 30, 2018.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Pritzker rolls out plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11, expecting shipment of nearly half a million ‘kid-sized doses’

Illinois will receive a "robust supply right from the start," Pritzker said. The state is expected receive an initial allotment around 306,000 doses, with an additional 73,000 doses for the City of Chicago. Another roughly 100,000 doses will head to the federal government’s pharmacy partners in Illinois.

By Rachel Hinton

‘Passing’ a stunning story of race and pretense

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson meet the intense acting demands of actress Rebecca Hall’s gorgeous directorial debut.

By Richard Roeper

Big step for union vote at Amazon New York warehouse

Organizers delivered more than 2,000 signed union-support cards to the NLRB’s Brooklyn office after launching the effort in April.

By Bobby Caina Calvan | Associated Press

Navistar to pay $52 million, reduce air pollution as part of settlement with feds

The agreement ends a case the government brought accusing the Lisle truck maker of violating the Clean Air Act.

By Brett Chase

Afternoon Edition: Oct. 25, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Satchel Price

El estado demanda a trituradora de metales de Pilsen por niveles de contaminación

El reporte alega que la trituradora estaba capturando menos del 50% de las partículas, por debajo de los requisitos de control de emisiones obligatorios de al menos el 81%.

By Cindy Hernandez