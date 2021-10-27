 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears consider shutting down OLB Khalil Mack because of sprained foot

Mack is seventh in the NFL with six sacks, but has been struggling with a foot injury since Week 3.

By Jason Lieser
Khalil Mack has played 53 of a possible 55 games since the Bears traded for him in 2018.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

The one thing the Bears have been able to count on the last few seasons is that Khalil Mack will be in the lineup and spearheading their pass rush, no matter how much damage his body incurs along the way.

Even that, however, is no longer certain.

Mack has been missing practice ever since spraining his foot in Week 3 against the Browns, and the Bears have reached a point where it might be more sensible to let him heal rather than spend the rest of the season playing through it.

Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday the team is considering putting him on injured reserve, which would keep him out of at least the next three games. That’s a decision the Bears would likely finalize Saturday.

“The only thing I would say is that we’re working through everything right now with Khalil,” Nagy said. “We’ll just kinda see where that all ends up.

“We’ll have those discussions [about injured reserve]. We’re not there yet.”

It’d be a tough loss for the Bears at a time when they can’t afford it. They go into their game against the 49ers at 3-4, desperate to keep their season afloat.

Not only would their most talented player be stepping away, but they’re already missing the other pillars of their pass rush. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks missed the game last week because of a groin injury.

Those three are essential to the Bears’ blueprint, which prioritized having an elite pass rush. Mack is seventh in the NFL with six sacks, and Quinn is 12th with 5.5.

The trio of Mack, Quinn and Hicks — all in question against the 49ers — account for 20% of the salary cap this season with a combined hit of $37.9 million.

Mack, who has made six consecutive Pro Bowls, has been incredibly reliable despite several significant injuries since joining the Bears in 2018. He has played 69% of the defensive snaps this season and has played 55 of a possible 57 games, including playoffs, for the Bears over the last four seasons.

