Bears staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Bears head coach Matt Nagy remains out with the coronavirus after testing positive Monday.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bears throw a pass Sunday against the Buccaneers.
An unnamed Bears staff member — not an assistant coach or player — tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday morning, a source said, forcing the team to remain in the league’s strict protocols amid an outbreak.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy remains out with the coronavirus after testing positive Monday. Because he’s vaccinated, he would need to test negative twice in a two-day span in order to coach Sunday.

After conducting meetings and interviews through Zoom on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bears were scheduled to hold press conferences Thursday at Halas Hall. A half-hour before they were set to begin, though, the Bears canceled the plan and decided to hold press conferences via Zoom.

Earlier Thursday, the Bears took inside linebacker Caleb Johnson off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson, who is vaccinated, was put on the list Sunday before the Buccaneers game.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn, right tackle Elijah Wilkinson and tight end Jimmy Graham remain on the list.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is the acting head coach.

