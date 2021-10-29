 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears’ Akiem Hicks eyes return Sunday

Akiem Hicks hurt his groin on the Lions’ first play four weeks ago.

By Patrick Finley
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks sacks Aaron Rodgers earlier this month.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Akiem Hicks hurt his groin on the Lions’ first play four weeks ago. The Bears’ star defensive tackle lined up over the right guard, slipped underneath a block and dove to try to tackle running back Jamaal Williams.

Hicks tumbled over Williams, who slipped the tackle, and landed on all fours. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn was pushed on top of him. Hicks went to the ground, came off the field and didn’t return.

“A little bit of a friendly fire situation,” Hicks said. “When a 250-pound man falls on top of your back, things tend to happen.”

Hicks missed the Raiders game but returned to play 41 percent of the Bears’ snaps against the rival Packers. He sacked Aaron Rodgers, but his groin hurt even as he did it.

“I knew I wasn’t 100 percent,” said Hicks, who in 2019 rushed back from a dislocated elbow for the rivalry game. “But it’s hard not to play in that game, you know what I mean? ... It didn’t perform how I wanted it to, but I was able to show up and play some important reps for my team.”

That mentality makes Hicks the heartbeat of the Bears’ defense. They’ll need him Sunday against the 49ers after he sat out against the Buccaneers. Hicks was limited in practice twice this week and a full participant Friday. The Bears call him questionable.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense ranks 12th with 120.2 rushing yards per game but is two years removed from finishing second in the league. Hicks will buoy the run defense.

“Stopping the run is all mentality, man,” Hicks said. “You’ve gotta want it more than that guy does. We’ve had some performances over the years where we’ve played some of the top running backs in the league at the time or in the course of that year and we obliterated them. We’ve taken them down.

“It’s something that we stand on or should stand on on any football team, is shutting down the run. So I would say this: You’ve gotta have that want-to to step out there Sunday and be willing to impose your will.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Los tiroteos en el centro de la ciudad aumentan un 220% durante la pandemia

En 2021, el centro ha sido el lugar donde se han producido más tiroteos en años. El aumento refleja una ola de delitos violentos en toda la ciudad y amenaza la recuperación del centro.

By Tom Schuba, David Struett, and 3 more

Recuerdan a maestra que murió de COVID con una designación de calle honoraria

Olga Quiroga fue una de las primeras maestras de CPS que se sabe que murieron a causa de la enfermedad.

By Jason Beeferman

Nuevo mapa congresional podría enfrentar a García y Newman por un distrito latino

Una votación en enero conduciría al caos político, y los candidatos al Congreso no podrían lanzar campañas o recaudar fondos sin un mapa.

By Lynn Sweet and Rachel Hinton

Northwestern University says more people drugged off-campus, including one at student gathering

One of the incidents happened at an off-campus address associated with a non-Greek affiliated student organization.

By David Struett

Close, but not too close: Vaccines will make for a merrier 2021 holiday season — but a little air and space are also advised

A year after recommending everyone stay home for the holidays, officials still say gatherings should be kept small. And keep the buffet line moving. Guests shouldn’t be congregating closely together in the kitchen or other tight spaces.

By Mitchell Armentrout

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.

By Associated Press