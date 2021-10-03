Bears OLB Khalil Mack to play vs. Lions

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack will play against the Lions on Sunday despite practicing only once this week. Mack hurt his foot in the first quarter last week but returned to play in the second half. He was limited Friday in his only practice work.

The Bears will go with third-string quarterback Nick Foles as Justin Fields’ backup against the Lions on Sunday after making Andy Dalton inactive. Dalton has been hampered by a bone bruise in his left knee since Week 2 against the Bengals and was limited in practice all week. The Bears downgraded Dalton to doubtful and announced Fields as their starter Saturday night. It will be his second career start.

On the positive side of the Bears’ injury situation, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is expected to make his season debut after missing the first three games with a knee injury. He opted out of last season because of coronavirus-related concerns and has not played since 2019.

Starting strong safety Tashaun Gipson will miss his second-straight game with a hamstring injury. Deon Bush will start in his place.

Other Bears inactives include inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, receiver Breshad Perriman and tight end Jesper Horsted.