 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears OLB Khalil Mack to play vs. Lions

Quarterback Andy Dalton was ruled out with a bone bruise in his knee.

By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack rushes against the Bengals.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack will play against the Lions on Sunday despite practicing only once this week. Mack hurt his foot in the first quarter last week but returned to play in the second half. He was limited Friday in his only practice work.

The Bears will go with third-string quarterback Nick Foles as Justin Fields’ backup against the Lions on Sunday after making Andy Dalton inactive. Dalton has been hampered by a bone bruise in his left knee since Week 2 against the Bengals and was limited in practice all week. The Bears downgraded Dalton to doubtful and announced Fields as their starter Saturday night. It will be his second career start.

On the positive side of the Bears’ injury situation, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is expected to make his season debut after missing the first three games with a knee injury. He opted out of last season because of coronavirus-related concerns and has not played since 2019.

Starting strong safety Tashaun Gipson will miss his second-straight game with a hamstring injury. Deon Bush will start in his place.

Other Bears inactives include inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, receiver Breshad Perriman and tight end Jesper Horsted.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Teen shot driving in West Garfield Park

The 16-year-old was a traffic light about 4:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left calf, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Always rejected on dating sites, short man considers lying about his height

Women never want to match with him once they learn he’s 4-foot-11.

By Abigail Van Buren

Woman killed in hit-and-run after two vehicles engage in gunfight on North Side: police

Just after 3 a.m., a Toyota Camry struck a Nissan Rogue while traveling westbound on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue following a gunfight with a black sedan, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

3 shot on Near North Side

About 3:35 a.m., two men, 23 and 46, and a 29-year-old woman were in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Person shoots at CTA bus in Gresham, no one injured

A male fired multiple shots at a CTA bus after arguing with a group of people while riding westbound about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man dies days after being shot in Gresham

The 56-year-old was sitting in a parked car about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 8900 block of South Lowe Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire