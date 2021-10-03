 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears DL Akiem Hicks leaves with groin injury

He was ruled questionable to return.

By Patrick Finley
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks hurt his groin Sunday.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks injured his groin on the Lions’ first play Sunday and was taken to the locker room. He was ruled questionable to return.

Hicks landed awkwardly while trying to make a tackle with the Bears leading the Lions 7-0 at Soldier Field. He stood on the sideline without a helmet for most of the Lions’ first drive.

In the final year of his contract, Hicks has been his usual disruptive self on the defensive line this season, registering four quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks through the first three games.

Unlike earlier this season, though, the Bears have reinforcements. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman returned Sunday to play his first regular-season game since December 2019; he sat out last year with coronavirus concerns and then missed the first three games with a knee injury. Defensive end Mario Edwards returned last week after serving a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy last year.

