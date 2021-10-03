 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears RB David Montgomery exits Lions game with left knee injury

The Bears turned to veteran Damien Williams as their primary running back in his absence.

By Jason Lieser
Montgomery had 106 yards and two touchdowns before hurting his knee.
Everything was going great for the Bears’ offense in their game against the Lions on Sunday until running back David Montgomery went down with a left knee injury early in the fourth quarter.

Montgomery went down after a five-yard run and lay on the grass for several minutes as the Bears’ medical staff checked his left knee. He was wincing with pain and needed help walking to the locker room.

The injury ended one of the best games of his career. Montgomery had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns and left with the Bears ahead 24-14.

In three seasons with the Bears, Montgomery has played 35 of 36 games. He had 1,070 yards rushing last season and leads them with 309 and three touchdowns this season.

Without Montgomery, the Bears turned to veteran Damien Williams as their primary running back. Khalil Herbert, who serves mostly as kick returner, is the only other running back on their active roster.

