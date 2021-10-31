Bears DL Akiem Hicks to play Sunday

Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and safety Tashaun Gipson were both ruled active and will play against the 49ers on Sunday.

Hicks has played only 25 snaps since Sept. 27 as a result of the groin injury he suffered on the Lions’ first play. Gipson has a hip problem.

The Bears already ruled out outside linebacker Khalil Mack on Friday. He’s battled a foot problem since Week 3, though has played through it. Sunday marks the first game he’s missed because of injury in three years.

Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss the game, too. He needed to pass two coronavirus tests to be able to coach on the sideline, but he couldn’t.

Returner Jakeem Grant, who was questionable because of an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago, was ruled active.

Third-string quarterback Nick Foles, receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Artie Burns and inside linebacker Caleb Johnson are healthy scratches.