 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears DL Akiem Hicks to play Sunday

Hicks has played only 25 snaps since Sept. 27 as a result of the groin injury he suffered on the Lions’ first play.

By Patrick Finley
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks sacks Aaron Rodgers earlier this month.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and safety Tashaun Gipson were both ruled active and will play against the 49ers on Sunday.

Hicks has played only 25 snaps since Sept. 27 as a result of the groin injury he suffered on the Lions’ first play. Gipson has a hip problem.

The Bears already ruled out outside linebacker Khalil Mack on Friday. He’s battled a foot problem since Week 3, though has played through it. Sunday marks the first game he’s missed because of injury in three years.

Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss the game, too. He needed to pass two coronavirus tests to be able to coach on the sideline, but he couldn’t.

Returner Jakeem Grant, who was questionable because of an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago, was ruled active.

Third-string quarterback Nick Foles, receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Artie Burns and inside linebacker Caleb Johnson are healthy scratches.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Marc-Andre Fleury frustrated, embarrassed by Blackhawks’ awful October

The veteran goalie, 0-5-0 in his first five starts with his new team, hasn’t experienced a stretch like this since the very beginning of his career.

By Ben Pope

Person killed, one injured, in crash on I-57 near Calumet Park

About 2:55 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on I-57 in the southbound lanes near 127th Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

We can be grateful that no wave of evictions has occurred since the moratorium was lifted

Rental assistance programs played a role in keeping evictions down, But we should not overlook another important contributing factor: Illinois housing providers.

By Letters to the Editor

2 shot, 1 fatally, in drive-by in West Garfield Park

About 7 a.m., two men were standing in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, when a white-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Small-business owners around Chicago find ways to cope with supply chain problems

"We started with maybe one out of four or five orders where we’d have a back order," says a co-owner of StitchMine Custom Embroidery in Glenview. "Now, it’s every order."

By Stefano Esposito

Jeremy Colliton stuck in limbo as Blackhawks’ coach entering post-Stan Bowman era

With his biggest supporter having resigned and his team struggling on the ice, Colliton’s future as the Hawks’ coach is uncertain.

By Ben Pope