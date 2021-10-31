Bears S Eddie Jackson exits early with hamstring injury vs. 49ers; doubtful to return

The Bears lost one of their top defensive players on the opening possession of the game against the 49ers on Sunday. Safety Eddie Jackson hurt his hamstring while covering wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the second play and is doubtful to return.

Jackson had played every snap for the Bears this season before the injury and has played 70 of a possible 72 games for them over his career.

It has been a turbulent season for Jackson, but he remains one of the team’s most important defensive players. He has a forced fumble and 40 tackles.

The Bears went to DeAndre Houston-Carson in Jackson’s absence. He has one career start, filling in for Tashaun Gipson against the Buccaneers last week, and played 37% of the snaps over the first seven games.

The Bears were already missing star outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who was out with a sprained foot that has kept him out of practice for about a month.