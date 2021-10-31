Takeaways from Bears’ loss to 49ers

Takeaways from the Bears’ 33-22 loss to the 49ers on Sunday:

Borom in

Rather than start Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle after he missed one game because of coronavirus protocol, the Bears turned to rookie Larry Borom for his first start one day after bringing him off injured reserve.

The fifth-round pick practiced three times last week after returning from an ankle injury suffered in Week 1.

“Just pushing myself mentally and physically to get back in that game shape,” he said. “I’ve just been trying to do a lot while I was hurt to just try and maintain what I can.”

Borom was solid in his first start, and figures to keep the spot until Germain Ifedi comes off IR.

PAT no good

Cairo Santos made three field goals to increase his field goal record to 38-straight, the longest active streak in the league. He missed a critical extra point in the fourth quarter, though — it was only his third miss in the last four years, which spans 85 extra-point tries.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor speculated that Santos hit his kick too high, allowing the ball to get pushed by the wind. He said he has confidence in the veteran.

“Do I think he’s still going to make kicks? He is,” he said.

TD, JJ

Tight end Jesse James’ eight-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was his second-straight at Soldier Field. Before Sunday, his last touchdown came Dec. 6 as a member of the Lions.

He became just the second Bears tight end to catch a touchdown this year, joining Jesper Horsted.