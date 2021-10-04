When will Matt Nagy make Justin Fields the Bears’ starting QB? Don’t ask him.

Ambiguity and vagueness have become staples of Bears coach Matt Nagy’s playbook when he sits down for a press conference, which leaves everyone listening to decipher what he really means.

He held another round of that game at Halas Hall on Monday, when the clear question of who will start at quarterback Sunday against the Raiders was met by a variety of roundabout responses rather than the simple two-word answer of Justin Fields or Andy Dalton.

“When we work through this whole process...” Nagy started.

Don’t worry. You don’t have to sit through the whole thing.

Here’s what will probably happen: When the Bears begin their practice week Wednesday, Nagy will say that Dalton still hasn’t fully recovered from the bone bruise in his left knee, so Fields will start again because of the injury. Then there will be a hard-to-follow explanation of why it took all the way to Saturday night to rule out Dalton last week, but this week it’s obvious enough to make the call Wednesday.

That’s not what Nagy said, though. It’s just a prediction sifted from the 500-plus words he offered on the decision.

The most concise reduction of Nagy’s comments is that he wants to start Dalton and will do so if he’s healthy, regardless of Fields’ improvement from his dreadful debut as the starter in Cleveland to a much more polished and promising performance in the win over the Lions.

When pressed on whether Fields’ progress factors into his decision, he steered the conversation back to Dalton being Plan A and the choice hinging on his health. He also gave a generic, inconclusive answer when asked exactly what Fields must do to wrest the job from Dalton permanently.

“I just think, again, what we’re focused on is...” Nagy began.

Just kidding, again. We wouldn’t do that to you.

Nagy has talked a lot about having a plan for Fields, in which it has always been implied that he wants to follow what the Chiefs did by sitting Patrick Mahomes as a rookie, but has said repeatedly that Fields is ahead of the Bears’ projections.

That indicates the plan could change. New information should require new calculations.

Assumedly, the standard for Fields is that he shows proficiency in the two areas that were always problematic for his predecessor, Mitch Trubisky. Nagy said openly and clearly that Trubisky hadn’t mastered the playbook or reading defenses.

Dalton has a Ph.D. in those disciplines after 11 seasons in the NFL, and that’s why Nagy loves him. But Fields’ elite skillset — seen Sunday in his 64-yard strike down the middle to Darnell Mooney, 27-yard bull’s-eye to Allen Robinson on the sideline and 11-yard scramble on a third down, among other highlights — exceeds Dalton’s.

So the benchmark for Fields isn’t to eclipse Dalton’s wealth of experience and knowledge in a matter of months, but to advance enough in those areas that it becomes profitable for Nagy to live with inevitable rookie errors in exchange for Fields’ high-end talent.

It seems like Fields has already reached that checkpoint, but it’s hard to tell how close Nagy is to coming around on that.

He said Monday there are still subtleties of Fields’ game that he must sharpen, and his concern is that opponents will find those flaws on film and exploit them. That quote included a detour about going to bed on time and getting the proper amount of sleep, so it will again be excluded for the reader’s sake.

The “plan” for Fields, like Nagy’s answers lately, has been laborious and undercut how thrilling it’s supposed to be to have a young quarterback like this. Isn’t it usually more fun than this? It could have been an exciting Monday morning in which Nagy announced it was time to embark on a new adventure. Instead, it seems more likely he’ll be cornered into doing it because of Dalton’s injury.