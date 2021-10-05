Bears RB David Montgomery to miss at least 4 games with knee injury: report

The Bears have scored the third-fewest points in the NFL this season and likely will go without their most productive offensive player for at least a month.

Running back David Montgomery is expected to miss a minimum of four games, ESPN reported, after exiting with a sprained knee in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 24-14 win over the Lions on Sunday.

That means the team will depend on veteran backup Damien Williams, who is working through a bruised thigh, starting Sunday against the Raiders. Williams had 711 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns for the Chiefs in 2019, his last full season, and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season.

Montgomery broke through with a 1,000-yard season in 2020 and was off to a great start this season with 309 yards rushing and three touchdowns, plus six catches for 49 yards. He rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.

The Bears have averaged 16 points per game this season, outscoring only the Dolphins and Jets.