 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears RB David Montgomery to miss at least 4 games with knee injury: report

The Bears will turn to veteran Damien Williams as their primary running back in his absence.

By Jason Lieser
Montgomery leads the team with 358 yards of total offense this season.
AP Photos

The Bears have scored the third-fewest points in the NFL this season and likely will go without their most productive offensive player for at least a month.

Running back David Montgomery is expected to miss a minimum of four games, ESPN reported, after exiting with a sprained knee in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 24-14 win over the Lions on Sunday.

That means the team will depend on veteran backup Damien Williams, who is working through a bruised thigh, starting Sunday against the Raiders. Williams had 711 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns for the Chiefs in 2019, his last full season, and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season.

Montgomery broke through with a 1,000-yard season in 2020 and was off to a great start this season with 309 yards rushing and three touchdowns, plus six catches for 49 yards. He rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.

The Bears have averaged 16 points per game this season, outscoring only the Dolphins and Jets.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space

Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko are to film segments of a new movie titled "Challenge," in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit.

By Associated Press

DePaul University student at center of unusual terrorism trial at Chicago’s US courthouse

Prosecutors say Thomas Osadzinski designed a computer program to help disseminate terrorist propaganda on social media. Defense attorneys say the case raises serious First Amendment issues.

By Jon Seidel

3 scientists get Nobel Prize for discoveries in climate, complex physical systems

Syukuro Manabe, originally from Japan, and Klaus Hasselmann of Germany were cited for their work in "the physical modeling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming." The second half of the prize went to Giorgio Parisi of Italy for explaining disorder in physical systems.

By Associated Press

330,000 victims of sex abuse within France’s Catholic Church: Report

The figure includes abuses committed by some 3,000 priests and other people involved in the church — wrongdoing that Catholic authorities covered up over decades in a "systemic manner."

By Associated Press

ALDS game times announced for White Sox, Astros

The White Sox and Astros open the best-of-five ALDS series Thursday in Houston.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Bears trade for Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant

The Bears are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for Jakeem Grant, a second-team all-pro punt returner last season, a source confirmed Tuesday morning.

By Patrick Finley