 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

After trade from Dolphins, Jakeem Grant ready for second chance with Bears

Jakeem Grant sensed the Bears liked him when the team hosted the Dolphins in joint practices in August. 

By Patrick Finley
Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders
The Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant runs against the Raiders last year.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jakeem Grant sensed the Bears liked him when the Bears hosted the Dolphins in joint practices in August.

“That, like, red flag went up and I was like, ‘OK, it could be a potential coming back here,’” he said Thursday.

Monday, it happened. The Bears traded a sixth-round pick in 2023 for the kick and punt returner. A second-team all-pro punt returner last year, Grant will return both kickoffs and punts for the Bears on Sunday.

“He’s a guy that obviously has speed, first-step quickness, can make you miss,” special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. “Can use all field zones, whether it’s the boundary, the middle or take them to the field. So, he kind of opens some things up in that area. He’s been a good player in this league, and we’re fortunate to have him.”

This past offseason, the Dolphins gave Grant a pay cut and shortened the length of his contract down to one season. He was traded Monday after fumbling on Sunday; it was his 12th in six years with the Dolphins.

“It’s the business,” he said. “I’ve seen guys come and go. Didn’t think I was going to be going, but hey, it is what it is. I’m ready to roll. That’s behind me now and I’m ready to do whatever I can do to help out the Bears.”

Grant is still learning the offensive playbook — he’s a receiver — but said he’ll be ready to return right away.

“It’s basically run right, run left or run in the middle,” he said.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Times set for ALDS Games 4 and 5

Game 4 (if necessary) set for 2:37 p.m. Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Bears injury report: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks remain out

Mack played last week with an injured foot, during which he hurt his ribs. Hicks hurt his groin on the first play of the Lions game.

By Patrick Finley

Halas Intrigue Episode 185: Tales of Raider Nation

The Bears will make their first trip to Las Vegas since the Raiders relocated to the desert.

By Sun-Times staff

Eighteen former NBA players — including some with Chicago ties — charged in health care fraud scheme

According to the indictment, the ex-players submitted false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

By Michael O'Brien and Jon Seidel

Security detail opened fire at carjacker outside Cook County president’s home last week, but details remain sketchy

Neither President Toni Preckwinkle nor other officials would say if anyone was hit by the gunfire outside her Hyde Park home.

By Andy Grimm

Bears pass rush eyes Derek Carr, the NFL’s leading passer

The Bears lead the NFL with 15 sacks.

By Patrick Finley