After trade from Dolphins, Jakeem Grant ready for second chance with Bears

Jakeem Grant sensed the Bears liked him when the Bears hosted the Dolphins in joint practices in August.

“That, like, red flag went up and I was like, ‘OK, it could be a potential coming back here,’” he said Thursday.

Monday, it happened. The Bears traded a sixth-round pick in 2023 for the kick and punt returner. A second-team all-pro punt returner last year, Grant will return both kickoffs and punts for the Bears on Sunday.

“He’s a guy that obviously has speed, first-step quickness, can make you miss,” special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. “Can use all field zones, whether it’s the boundary, the middle or take them to the field. So, he kind of opens some things up in that area. He’s been a good player in this league, and we’re fortunate to have him.”

This past offseason, the Dolphins gave Grant a pay cut and shortened the length of his contract down to one season. He was traded Monday after fumbling on Sunday; it was his 12th in six years with the Dolphins.

“It’s the business,” he said. “I’ve seen guys come and go. Didn’t think I was going to be going, but hey, it is what it is. I’m ready to roll. That’s behind me now and I’m ready to do whatever I can do to help out the Bears.”

Grant is still learning the offensive playbook — he’s a receiver — but said he’ll be ready to return right away.

“It’s basically run right, run left or run in the middle,” he said.