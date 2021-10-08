 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Matt Nagy: Damien Williams’ big-game experience brings ‘sense of calm’

The Bears are expected to put David Montgomery, who has a sprained knee, on injured reserve Saturday. He’d then miss at least three games. Williams will start against the Raiders on Sunday.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Rams
Bears running back Damien Williams is expected to start Sunday.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

When the Bears signed Damien Williams this offseason, they explained the complementary role they wanted him to play behind David Montgomery. But they knew that he could carry the load if needed. With the Chiefs, he scored six touchdowns in the 2019 playoffs and became the first player to ever run for 100 yards and catch a scoring pass in the Super Bowl.

“When you go back and you say, ‘OK, big-time moments — he played on a big time stage and made some big time plays,’” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “So I think the players know that, the coaches know that so there’s a sense of calm knowing that in this type of situation he can step in.”

Nagy insinuated that rookie Khalil Herbert could get between six and 10 carries behind Williams.

“He’s a smart football player that makes a lot of plays,” Nagy said. “He’s also a physical running back too ... I think he’s patient, he’s very patient.”

