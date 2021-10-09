Bears rule out DT Akiem Hicks for Week 5 game at Raiders

Akiem Hicks will miss Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The Bears ruled out their defensive tackle, who hurt his groin last week on the Lions’ first offensive play. He did not fly with the team to Las Vegas on Saturday.

Hicks did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was limited Friday, when coach Matt Nagy characterized him as doubtful to play.

“We have to do our job, but at the same time, if Akiem doesn’t play, somebody has to fill that role,” nose tackle Eddie Goldman said Friday. “Because he’s a presence. …

“You always want to be yourself. You don’t want to try to be anybody else. Definitely, somebody needs to bring the fire.”

Hicks had 0.5 sacks over the first four games. While he’s one of the most disruptive players on the team, the Bears believe their defensive line depth is a strength. Mario Edwards Jr. figures to start in his place.