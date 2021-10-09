 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears activate LB Danny Trevathan, who is likely to make season debut vs. Raiders

Trevathan began the season on injured reserve because of a knee injury and has been practicing for two weeks.

By Jason Lieser
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan reacts as he is introduced before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: ILMC10
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan reacts as he is introduced before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: ILMC10
Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan is set to make his season debut after being activated from injured reserve Saturday.

That moved him to the active roster in time to play Sunday at the Raiders.

Whether he’ll start or how much he’ll play is unclear. Veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree has been starting in his place and playing well, and defensive coordinator Sean Desai avoided questions about how he’d handle Trevathan’s potential return.

“Those decisions are made on a game-to-game basis on performance and where we think our defense best fits,” Desai said. “You guys see we’ve got a lot of players playing on defense, so what does starting mean? You play the first snap and you’re out the second? Those kind of things will be decided on a game-to-game basis.”

As for Ogletree, Desai said, “He’s done outstanding. He shows why he’s been a successful player in this league. He’s a leader. He’s got a lot of veteran savvy-ness. He understands the defense. He’s a starting-caliber player.”

He went on IR before the season opener because of a knee issue, but started the preseason finale. General manager Ryan Pace said the Bears’ intention was to “let him kind of take his time [and] make sure he’s 100% before we put him out there... It’s what is best for him. It’s what is best for us.”

Trevathan, 31, has been vital to the Bears’ defense and one of the most prominent voices in the locker room since joining them in 2016. He played all 16 games for the Bears last season and finished with 113 tackles, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Bears rule out DT Akiem Hicks for Week 5 game at Raiders

Hicks was downgraded shortly before the team departed for Las Vegas.

By Patrick Finley

State receives 2 bids to buy Thompson Center

An Illinois Department of Central Management Services spokesperson confirmed Saturday that two potential buyers have submitted their plans to acquire the Helmut Jahn-designed Thompson Center.

By Madeline Kenney

Bears put starting RB David Montgomery on injured reserve with sprained knee

The move guarantees he will miss a minimum of three games, but Montgomery was expected to be out a month anyway.

By Jason Lieser

Woman who cheated death to race in Chicago Marathon for charity

Marla Sewall, who cheated death after being saved by her husband in 2011, will race in the Chicago Marathon to raise money for charity.

By Tate Gunnerson

Why the end of the Fire’s lost season can still be productive

Unlike the team as a whole, Gabriel Slonina, Federico Navarro and Stanislav Ivanov can get something from the last few games of the year.

By Brian Sandalow

James Wade is head of Sky’s family

His ways with people and a need to prove himself have put him on the doorstep of the franchise’s first WNBA title.

By Annie Costabile