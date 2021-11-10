 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

NFL officiating exec backs call, says Bears OLB Cassius Marsh taunted

In his weekly recap video of the weekend’s most controversial calls, NFL senior vice president of officiating Perry Fewell highlighted Marsh’s behavior Wednesday on Twitter.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cassius Marsh does a spinning heel kick to celebrate a sack Monday. Seconds later, he was flagged for walking toward the Steelers’ bench.
Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The NFL’s leadership agrees with the taunting penalty called on Bears outside linebacker Cassius Marsh in the final minutes of Monday night’s loss to the Steelers.

In his weekly recap video of the weekend’s most controversial calls, NFL senior vice president of officiating Perry Fewell highlighted Marsh’s behavior Wednesday on Twitter. A video clip of Marsh didn’t even include his spinning heel kick celebration after sacking Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with about 3:30 left in the game and the Bears down three.

Rather, the video shows Marsh walking toward the Steelers sideline after the celebration.

“He takes several steps toward the Pittsburgh bench, posturing toward their sideline,” Fewell said. “Taunting is a point of emphasis to promote sportsmanship and respect for opponents. This was recommended by the competition committee and coaches.”

Fewell, the former Giants head coach, gave a response similar to that of referee Tony Corrente, who threw the flag and explained his rationale in a pool report after the game.

“First of all, keep in mind that taunting is a point of emphasis this year,” he said. “And with that said, I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them.”

Rather than punt — the sack was on third down — the Steelers kept the ball and kicked a field goal to go down six. The Bears took a one-point lead with a touchdown but lost on a field goal with 26 seconds to play.

Marsh, who was signed last week, took issue with the fact that he and Corrente bumped into each other as the outside linebacker was leaving the field following the flag. Marsh thought it was intentional after viewing film of the collision. Head coach Matt Nagy did not.

Asked about the contact, Corrente said Monday night he “didn’t judge that as anything that I dealt with.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Loss of glaciers due to climate change will hurt tourism, power supplies and more

Glaciers are rapidly melting, and the impact of that is likely to be broad, including rising seas and changes in weather patterns.

By Associated Press

Heather Mack to remain in federal custody

Mack’s lawyers did not contest her detention Wednesday, but Mack is free to ask for her release at another time.

By Jon Seidel

After recent grad killed in robbery, University of Chicago says it is working with City Hall on new ‘public safety strategies’ for Hyde Park

The man, 24, was shot to death near the campus, hours after a nearby block was shot up.

By Emmanuel Camarillo and Clare Spaulding

Kyle Rittenhouse murder case thrown into jeopardy by mistrial bid

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request but was clearly angry at the prosecution, telling Thomas Binger: "When you say that that you were acting in good faith, I don’t believe that."

By Associated Press

Wink, wink: Georgia judge fights ‘tyranny’ of Elf on the Shelf with a ban

Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard posted a mock order on Twitter Thursday banishing the Christmas elves.

By Associated Press

Supreme Court should reject law that keeps ordinary people from carrying guns for self-defense

Though most states allow residents to carry guns in public if they meet a short list of objective criteria, New York gives local officials broad discretion to decide whether an applicant has "proper cause" to exercise a right guaranteed by the Second Amendment.

By Jacob Sullum