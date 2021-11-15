 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears coach Matt Nagy gets ‘honesty’ from NFL about officiating in Steelers game

NFL Network reported that league officials believe there were three missed calls in the Steelers’ favor as the Bears lost 29-27 last week.

By Jason Lieser
Fields completed 17 of 29 passes for 291 yards with a touchdown and an interception, plus eight runs for 45 yards.
AP Photos

The Bears had a substantial list of questions for the NFL about the way their game was officiated in the 29-27 loss to the Steelers last week, and that led to a “lengthy conversation” between coach Matt Nagy and league headquarters. He seemed mostly satisfied with the responses.

NFL Network reported that members of the officiating department identified three missed calls by referee Tony Corrente and his crew: They should not have penalized Bears right guard James Daniels for a low block (he didn’t actually hit the player he intended to block) that nullified a Justin Fields touchdown pass, they should’ve flagged the Steelers for late hit against Fields in the third quarter and the Steelers had at least two players commit a neutral zone infraction on Cairo Santos’ 65-yard missed field goal at the end.

“It was good to be able to talk to them and just listen to where they’re at,” Nagy said. “I do appreciate their honesty going through it. And now what I need to do as a coach is go through it with our guys and just explain how things went and then also understand the rules.”

By Fran Spielman

By Jason Lieser

By Ben Pope

By Jason Lieser

By Gina Caneva

By Sun-Times Wire