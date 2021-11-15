Bears coach Matt Nagy gets ‘honesty’ from NFL about officiating in Steelers game

The Bears had a substantial list of questions for the NFL about the way their game was officiated in the 29-27 loss to the Steelers last week, and that led to a “lengthy conversation” between coach Matt Nagy and league headquarters. He seemed mostly satisfied with the responses.

NFL Network reported that members of the officiating department identified three missed calls by referee Tony Corrente and his crew: They should not have penalized Bears right guard James Daniels for a low block (he didn’t actually hit the player he intended to block) that nullified a Justin Fields touchdown pass, they should’ve flagged the Steelers for late hit against Fields in the third quarter and the Steelers had at least two players commit a neutral zone infraction on Cairo Santos’ 65-yard missed field goal at the end.

“It was good to be able to talk to them and just listen to where they’re at,” Nagy said. “I do appreciate their honesty going through it. And now what I need to do as a coach is go through it with our guys and just explain how things went and then also understand the rules.”